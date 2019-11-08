Grammy-nominated saxophonist Miguel Zenón is known for his masterful blending of fusion jazz with Latin American folkloric music, including the plena and jíbaro styles of Puerto Rico, where he was born and raised. Across his 10 albums as a bandleader, Zenón has defined himself as a traditionalist and innovator who is as invested in evolving and refining a contemporary sound as he is in paying homage to legendary Puerto Rican composers. The Miguel Zenón Quartet plays at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at GiG Performance Space (1808 Second St.). Tickets are $28; gigsantafe.tickit.ca.
