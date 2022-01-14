Come blow your horn

Shamarr Allen

Shamarr Allen, lead vocalist and trumpeter of his namesake band, Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs, hails from New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward and expands on the city’s rich tapestry of music with a musical style influenced by jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk, country, and blues.

He’s performed and collaborated with a renowned stable of artists, including Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, and Patti LaBelle. A composer and producer, as well as trumpeter, Allen’s exhilarating sound transcends musical boundaries.

He appears live at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tickets are $17 in advance (available at tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/383897; 505-886-1251) and $20 on the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is 21 and older without parent or guardian. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Tumbleroot Brewery, 2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com

