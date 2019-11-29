Each year for its annual Winter Solstice Concert on Thanksgiving weekend, the New Mexico Bach Society Chorale and Players perform one of three cantatas from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Weihnachts-Oratorium (Christmas Oratorio), alongside other seasonal pieces. Presented by the New Mexico Performing Arts Society, the concert setting — inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel — is just as reminiscent of the holiday season as the music. This year, artistic director and conductor Franz Vote will lead the chamber orchestra and vocalists in Part III of Weihnachts-Oratorium, as well as Vivaldi’s Gloria and Bach’s Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland. The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at 50 Mount Carmel Road. Reservations are recommended, as the show typically sells out. Tickets are $34 to $43, $21 students, $26.50 families, and $32 seniors; 505-474-4513, tickets.holdmyticket.com.
