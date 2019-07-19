The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival continues on at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, with a concert featuring Brahms’ Piano Quartet in G minor and noted pianist Kirill Gerstein. Although it initially puzzled listeners, the quartet is now recognized as one of the composer’s signature works, beloved especially for the concluding “Rondo in Gypsy Style,” with its rhythmic drive and lightning-fast alternations in mood. To-ru Takemitsu’s incantatory Rain Tree opens the concert, which also includes Beethoven’s early String Trio in C minor. See it at the New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave. Tickets are $77, with discounts for youth and those under age 35. For information, call 505-982-1890 or visit santafechambermusic.com.
Random Acts