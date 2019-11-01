Some voices ring clearly through the years, their timbres so familiar that catching just a snippet of a song can instantly transport you back in time. The cohort of such musicians from the 1960s and ’70s includes Judy Collins, who palled around with famed folk singers and became known for her original songs, as well as for covering those of her peers. She won a 1967 Grammy Award for Best Folk Performance and earned five additional Grammy nominations, including one in 1975 for her performance of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns.” Collins plays at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque (1701 4th St. NW). Tickets are $42–$62; 505-724-4771, tinyurl.com/y4jxozqa.
