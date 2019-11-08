From what began as the solo project of Brooklyn-based composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone, San Fermin has grown into a nine-piece indie-pop outfit with layers of percussion, brass, violin, and lead vocalists Allen Tate and Karlie Bruce. They’ll play Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle) on Sunday, Nov. 10, in support of their fourth album, The Cormorant I, released in October. Chatter, a chamber music collective based in Albuquerque, will open the night and later join San Fermin onstage, further layering their complex sound and arrangements. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance, $32 day of show; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com/event/344069.
