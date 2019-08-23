"Organic moonshine roots music.” That’s how singer and songwriter Valerie June describes her output. The Memphis native plays the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 24. Self-taught on guitar, banjo, and ukelele, June counts Maybelle Carter, Mississippi John Hurt, and Elizabeth Cotton among her inspirations, but her own music is wide-ranging. “What’s refreshing about June,” says an All Music Guide review of her 2017 album The Order of Time, “is her gift for nuance, working unhurriedly through tones of Appalachian folk, gospel, blues, and even dream pop without feeling the need to hit listeners over the head with an overwrought delivery.” The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Call 505-982-3373, visit railyardsantafe.com, or go to ampconcerts.org for more information.
