The Kronos Quartet has achieved fame, acclaim, and notoriety for 46 years through its iconoclastic approach to the often rarified world of the string quartet. It performs contemporary music almost exclusively, having commissioned more than 1,000 new works, with a particular focus on female composers and those from non-Western cultures. The musicians have also produced more than 60 recordings and have been honored with more than 40 prestigious awards.
The group’s history and artistic achievements are now being celebrated in A Thousand Thoughts, a live documentary experience with the Kronos Quartet, which is being presented by Performance Santa Fe at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 30.
This “live documentary” from writer-directors Sam Green and Joe Bini blends live music and narration with archival imagery and video interviews, creating what amounts to a new art form. Not surprisingly, the Kronos quartet’s material is fascinating, but what has been a revelation for audiences and critics is the cumulative impact of the presentation, which achieves a satisfying musical and dramatic arc.
A Thousand Thoughts premiered in 2018 at the Sundance Film Festival, garnering rave reviews.
Green is a filmmaker who specializes in combining traditional documentary techniques with live performance. His earlier work includes the Academy Award-nominated The Weather Underground, about the radical activist group from the late 1960s and ’70s, and the live documentary The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller. Green also narrates all performances of A Thousand Thoughts. Bini is a film editor best known for his many years of work with director Werner Herzog.
Green outlined the directors’ parameters for the project in an interview with Filmmaker magazine. Their goal, he said, was “to really avoid all the formulas of a music documentary” and to use no experts or commentators. They also vowed “to not make a tribute film. That was totally uninteresting to me and to [Kronos], too.” By making the music the central focus of the event, rather than talking heads, and by having it performed live, all the goals were achieved.
For quartet founder, artistic director, and first violinist David Harrington, A Thousand Thoughts meant letting go, which he readily admits isn’t one of his hallmarks. “It was clear that this was a different kind of process and a different role for us than anything Kronos had done before,” he told Pasatiempo. “Normally, I’m very reluctant to cede decision-making to anyone outside. But in this case, it seemed like the only way to marry the music and the imagery was for Sam [Green] to make the piece that he needed to make. Largely the decisions were Sam’s on the music to be included. We made suggestions, but it’s his soundtrack derived from the work of Kronos.”
The quartet’s willingness to let Green and Bini determine content extended to the inclusion of some tragic personal events. “It’s not like I’m revealing major dirt,” as Green told Filmmaker, “but there’s some stuff they’d rather not be in there.” Violist Hank Dutt lost his partner in 1994, Harrington’s son died in 1995, and Joan Jeanrenaud, the group’s cellist for more than 20 years, left in 1999 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Green and Bini thought “we would be able to play Laurie Anderson’s song ‘Flow’ live, but it’s right after hearing my own voice talk about the death of my son in the film, and I couldn’t do it,” Harrington says. “I just don’t have the emotional detachment to perform right after hearing that.” They experimented with having the group leave the stage during the sequence, but Harrington finally told Green, “If I leave the stage, I know I’m going to leave the hall.” The solution was to add an onstage blackout, during which the quartet’s recorded version of “Flow” is played — the only music that isn’t performed live during the event.
A Thousand Thoughts traces the genesis of Kronos back to Black Angels, a 1970 anti-Vietnam War piece by George Crumb for what he called an “electric string quartet.” It wasn’t just amplified instruments — the players recite text in six different languages and play a variety of percussion instruments, including 20 crystal goblets tuned to specific pitches with different amounts of water.
Harrington heard it on the radio in Seattle in 1973 and thought it was “something wild, something scary” and “absolutely the right music to play,” so he started a string quartet in order to do so.
In the years since, Kronos has appeared on Sesame Street and performed live with a stunningly disparate array of artists, including (among others): Paul McCartney, David Bowie, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Betty Carter, Noam Chomsky, k.d. lang, Chinese pipa virtuoso Wu Man, Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq, Mexican rockers Café Tacvba, and the Romani band Taraf de Haïdouks.
Their recorded legacy includes music by Béla Bartók, Alban Berg, Henryk Górecki, and tango master Astor Piazzolla, as well as by jazz greats Charles Mingus and Thelonious Monk and rockers Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townshend, and Bob Dylan.
Kronos has collaborated for decades with the “Father of Minimalism,” Terry Riley, including on his Salome Dances for Peace and the NASA-commissioned piece Sun Rings. The quartet has also worked extensively with Philip Glass, including on his score for a restored version of the 1931 film version of Dracula.
The full range of the group’s music and their collaborators will be on display in A Thousand Thoughts, with video appearances by Riley, Glass, and Laurie Anderson. Performances include excerpts from Black Angels, John’s Book of Alleged Dances by John Adams, Wu Man’s Four Chinese Paintings, and Glass’ String Quartets No. 2 and No. 3. For the finale, there’s a typical Kronos Quartet curveball: the joyous bluegrass tune “Orange Blossom Special,” which is often referred to as “the fiddle player’s national anthem.” ◀
