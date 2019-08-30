Get out the noise makers: It’s the sestercentennial — or almost, anyway — of Beethoven’s birth. The word, in case you didn’t know, means 250th anniversary, which in Ludwig’s case is 2020. (He was born in 1770.) Albuquerque’s Chatter ensemble is getting a jump start on the celebration by performing one of Beethoven’s 16 string quartets each month, in the order of composition, from September through December 2020. The first concert is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Las Puertas Event Center, 1512 1st St. NW in Albuquerque. The program also includes an early Beethoven piano sonata, played by 9-year-old Gabriel Ingliss. Tickets are $16, with discounts for children, students and those under age 30, and are available from chatterabq.org/boxoffice or at the door.
