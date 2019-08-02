The appropriately named FLUX Quartet performs world premieres of three string quartets during its Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival concert on Friday, Aug. 2. Two are by Matthew Ricketts and Alex Stephenson, participants in the festival’s Young Composers String Quartet Project. The third is by Grammy Award-nominated composer Michael Gandolfi, whose recent In America for the Tanglewood Music Center was hailed as “stunning and spectacular” by the Boston Musical Intelligencer. The concert is at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Auditorium (107 W. Palace Ave.), with a pre-performance talk by the composers at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 from 505-982-1890 and santafechambermusic.com.
Random Acts