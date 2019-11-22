Handel was so unsure about the prospects for his Messiah that he had its premiere “out of town” in Dublin. Unlike his earlier, highly dramatic oratorios with opera-like plots, the Messiah was much more episodic and reflective. The composer’s concern was understandable but unnecessary: Dublin adored it, and it soon triumphed in London as well. Guillermo Figueroa leads the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, plus four vocal soloists, in its annual return at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. Tickets are $22-$80, 10 percent discount for students, military, first responders available upon request at 505-983-1414; santafesymphony.org, lensic.org.
