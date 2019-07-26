Last September, at the ripe old age of 23, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo won first prize in Plácido Domingo’s Operalia competition. Now the fast-rising Canadian-Italian is summering in Santa Fe, offering a boisterous, earthy Dorabella in the Santa Fe Opera’s Così fan tutte, and about to launch Performance Santa Fe’s 83rd season with a solo vocal recital. Female composers are especially well represented on the program, with works by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Clara Schumann, and Rebecca Clarke, a 20th-century British-born composer and professional violist. See D’Angelo at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center (463 Paseo de Peralta). Tickets are $45-$90, with discounts for students and teachers, available at 505-984-8759 or performancesantafe.org.
Random Acts