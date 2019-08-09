The final weekend of the 2019 Santa Fe Bandstand program on The Plaza begins on Friday, Aug. 9, with a Native-music double-header sponsored by the Institute of American Indian Art. First up, from 6 to 7 p.m., is a mighty Native drum circle. Then Grammy-winning flutist Robert Mirabal has the stage for an hour and a half, beginning at 7:15. Mirabal, who’s from Taos Pueblo, recorded his debut album in 1988 and then won a Bessie Award for a score and performance for Japanese dancers Koma and Eiko in 1992. He has since recorded with Iraqi oud player Rahim Alhaj, Mohican multi-instrumentalist Bill Miller, and country singer Michael Martin Murphey, in addition to more than 10 CDs of his own. This is his seventh bandstand appearance. The summer series (santafebandstand.org) is presented by Outside In Productions, 505-986-6054.
Random Acts