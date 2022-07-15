The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival has an unusually large number of commissions and premieres on tap for this summer.
Artistic Director Marc Neikrug explains. “The first festival was in 1972. So 2022 should have been our 50th season, and we planned for lots of new works as part of the celebration,” he says. “With the coronavirus-caused cancellation of 2020, it’s now season 49. So we’ll have quite a few of the commissions this year and more next summer for the 50th, including pieces by Magnus Lindberg and Charlotte Bray.”
The season-opening concerts on Sunday, July 17, and Monday, July 18, boast one of the new pieces, Kaija Saariaho’s Semafor for Eight Instruments, which was jointly commissioned by the festival and Carnegie Hall. The title is the composer’s homage to the playful, colorful sculptures of the same name by fellow Finn Ernst Mether-Borgström, which, as she wrote in her program notes, “he thought of as traffic signs in our urban jungle.”
“Her emphasis is on textures,” Neikrug says, “a frenetic being-on-the-street energy at times, contrasted with long, lush sections.” Mozart’s genial Piano Quartet in E-flat Major and César Franck’s intense, passionate Piano Quintet are also on the program.
Shulamit Ran’s All Roads Leading, for flute, viola, and harp, has its world premiere on Aug. 3. Also a festival commission, the new work is coupled with Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in C Minor. “When I heard she was writing for those three instruments,” says Neikrug, “I thought, ‘This needs a companion piece that’s brilliant, immediate, and energetic,’ and the Mendelssohn is all of that.”
Ran is the second woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, for her 1990 work Symphony. She will be present for the premiere and will take part in a talk after the midday performance.
Another notable aspect of the 2022 festival season is the three-concert traversal of Beethoven’s piano trios. The nine trios span much of Beethoven’s career, beginning with Opus 1, No. 1, one of his first substantial compositions, written six years before his first symphony, and ending with the majestic Archduke Trio, No. 97, written at the same time as his Symphony No. 7.
The performers are a newly formed threesome, consisting of violinist Soovin Kim and pianist Gloria Chien, who are co-artistic directors of Chamber Music Northwest, and Paul Watkins of the esteemed and soon-to-be-no-more Emerson String Quartet. Their performances are Aug. 7, with the program repeated on Aug. 8, 10, and 14.
In 2019, the festival launched a very successful series of song recitals at noon on Wednesdays. Financial considerations kept them off the schedule in 2021, but they’re back this year with three intriguing singers and programs. Tenor Paul Groves’ recital on July 27 features an unusual opportunity to hear three songs by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged for voice, violin, and piano by famed fiddler Fritz Kreisler, as well as works by Schubert, Liszt, and Henri Duparc.
On Aug. 3, mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron covers the largest geographic range, with music by the American Charles Ives, the Austrian Alban Berg, the German Johannes Brahms, the Bohemian Antonín Dvoˇrák, the Chinese-born Chen Yi, and the Uyghur Zubaida Azezi. Music ranging through almost 900 years is featured on Aug. 10 by soprano Susanna Phillips, from Hildegard von Bingen’s 12th-century “O Virtus Sapientiae” to Alan Louis Smith’s 2002 Vignettes: Letters from George to Evelyn, a song cycle based on letters and other documents of a World War II bride.
Asked to choose a “don’t miss” event, Neikrug opted for the Wednesday, July 20 concert. “For me, Oliver Knussen’s Requiem for Sue, his late wife, is the most emotionally immediate piece he ever wrote, incredibly touching and direct,” he says. “Faure’s Violin Sonata No. 1, which opens the program, is hyper-romantic and lush, the Knussen is crystalline clear and sparkling, and then there’s Shostakovich’s haunting Piano Trio No. 2. A great spectrum of experience.”
Neikrug is also particularly bullish on Kirill Gerstein’s noontime piano recital on Aug. 16. “For me, he’s one of the greatest living and still-performing pianists,” he says. “It’s always a thrill to have him here.” Gerstein’s repertory is Franz Schubert’s Sonata in C Minor, D. 958, dating from the last months of his short life, and Franz Liszt’s Sonata in B Minor, S. 178. Now often considered Liszt’s greatest single composition, it was scorned at its premiere, with the influential critic Eduard Hanslick saying, “Anyone who finds it beautiful is beyond help.”
Director of Artistic Administration Valerie Guy recommends pianist Benjamin Hochman’s solo recital on Aug. 20. “It has so much beautiful musical thought,” she says, “with stunning music in a great progression.” Saturdays at the chamber music festival are baroque-centric, so it’s billed as a baroque recital, but it’s more wide-ranging than the title suggests, with music by two 16th-century Renaissance composers — Josquin Des Prez and John Bull — as well as two of Bach’s English Suites and Knussen’s Prayer Bell Sketch.
One of the 20th-century’s landmark compositions, Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, is featured at the Lensic on the Aug. 15 program. This 50-minute, eight-movement work for the unusual combination of clarinet, violin, cello, and piano was inspired by the apocalyptic Book of Revelation, which ends The New Testament. Messiaen composed it while being held in a German prisoner-of-war camp, where he and three fellow musician-prisoners premiered it in 1941.
Marc Neikrug’s Piano Quintet No. 2 receives its New Mexico premiere on Aug. 21. His first such work was in one movement, but his new piece is in six, and in writing it, Neikrug approached the form in a different way. “I tried to get away from thinking about a piano and a string quartet, and instead think that I’ve got five people who play five instruments, and I can use them any way I want to, exploring all the combinations.”
The quintet is bracketed by Leonard Bernstein’s Clarinet Sonata, his first published piece, and Maurice Ravel’s String Quartet in F Major, a surprisingly bold work for a composer typically noted for his restraint. A talk by Neikrug takes place an hour before the performance.
The festival also offers a free Summer Youth Concert this year, with the Miami String Quartet performing and discussing Haydn’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1. It’s at 10 a.m. on July 25 at St. Francis Auditorium. No tickets are required. ◀