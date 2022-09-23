Although performers come from many thousands of miles away to show off their musical talents at ¡Globalquerque!, some end up feeling surprisingly at home in New Mexico.
That’s owing to the state’s remarkable geographic variety, says Tom Frouge, founder and director of Albuquerque’s annual celebration of world music and culture. When a musician from Mali in western Africa performed at the festival a few years ago, Frouge took him to tour pueblos in the area.
“He looked at me and said, ‘This looks like home,’” Frouge says. “Intellectually, I got what he said, but then I went to Mali to visit him a couple of years later. And his house was pretty much like [an] adobe.”
Frouge says such connections are part of what ¡Globalquerque! is about. The traditionally two-day festival, which is in its 18th year, expanded this year to include a free headphone opening dance party Thursday night. (Dancers wearing headphones will hear music spun by on-site DJs as part of a “silent disco.”)
The festival is back at full strength after it shut down amid the pandemic in 2020 and was online-only in 2021. This year’s entertainment lineup is Kiran Ahluwalia (India); Al Bilali Soudan (Mali); Arkai (United States); Bazurto All Stars (Colombia); DakhaBrakha (Ukraine); Kolonien (Sweden); Madalitso Band (Malawi); Making Movies (Panama/United States); Robert Mirabal (Taos Pueblo); Nueva Luna (New Mexico); Puuluup (Estonia); Sambou; Bette Smith [United States]; Son Rompe Pera (Mexico); Adrian Wall Trio (Jemez Pueblo/Diné); Gili Yalo (Ethiopia); and Yamma Ensemble (Israel).
Frouge says that when he was considering launching a festival in New Mexico in the early 2000s, presenters at festivals elsewhere urged him to hold it in September. Their argument: the location would be a bridge between summer festivals in the Midwest and their fall counterparts on the West Coast.
“Now, that hasn’t completely come to pass, because we’re still kind of an outlier; going through New Mexico is not as easy as going into Denver.”
As a result, while many world artists might be familiar with New York City or Chicago, they’re not sure what to expect from the Land of Enchantment.
Why not hold it in its artsy northern neighbor?
“When I looked at the demographics, it was obvious to me that Albuquerque, just by [having a larger] population, actually has more cultural creatives than Santa Fe,” he says. “Also, the National Hispanic Cultural Center is a jewel in New Mexico, and I can’t even think of another [suitable] venue.”
Vox Sambou, who grew up in Haiti and lives in Montreal, has limited experience touring in the U.S. and says he has never visited New Mexico. The MC who’s part of this year’s festivities adds that he’ll avoid doing too much research because, “I like, myself, to be surprised.”
He has plenty of opportunities for surprises. Sambou says he performed in Germany in April and will play in Brazil, then Senegal, following New Mexico. In addition to English and Spanish, Sambou writes and performs in Creole, French, and Portuguese.
Sambou says he became involved with the festival after his agent met an organizer for it in New York City.
Indeed, Frouge says he travels far and wide promoting the show. He recalls delivering a presentation in Beijing and being approached by a stranger who since has become a friend.
“He said, ‘You know, I like Breaking Bad better than Better Call Saul.’ I’m four hours south of the Yangtze River, and we’re talking about Breaking Bad,” Frouge says. “That’s so funny. And I looked at him and said, ‘You know, there’s no such thing as blue meth.’”