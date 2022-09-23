Although performers come from many thousands of miles away to show off their musical talents at ¡Globalquerque!, some end up feeling surprisingly at home in New Mexico.

That’s owing to the state’s remarkable geographic variety, says Tom Frouge, founder and director of Albuquerque’s annual celebration of world music and culture. When a musician from Mali in western Africa performed at the festival a few years ago, Frouge took him to tour pueblos in the area.

“He looked at me and said, ‘This looks like home,’” Frouge says. “Intellectually, I got what he said, but then I went to Mali to visit him a couple of years later. And his house was pretty much like [an] adobe.”

