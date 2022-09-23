Improvising Dead greatness: Detroit Lightning

Detroit Lighting members, from left, keyboardist Kevin Zoernig, lead guitar Ben Wright, drummer Paul Feathericci, and bassist Josh Nelson; courtesy Detroit Lightning

Buried in the lyrics of the Grateful Dead classic “Jack Straw” is the phrase, “catch the Detroit lighting out of Santa Fe.”

For Josh Nelson, Detroit Lighting seemed like the perfect way to name the Santa Fe-based Dead-tribute band.

“Well, we’re coming out Santa Fe,” says Nelson, bassist and front man for Detroit Lightning, which is celebrating 10 years together by headlining the first DeadFest on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Mine Shaft Tavern & Cantina in Madrid. The show is billed as Madrid is Dead Festival.

