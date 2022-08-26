If Steve Earle isn't performing, he's probably writing

Steve Earle

 Danny Clinch

If you happen to glimpse snow-bearded country singer-songwriter Steve Earle typing away on his cellphone during his upcoming visit to Santa Fe, don’t assume he’s texting a friend back home in New York City.

He might be writing a song.

If Steve Earle isn't performing, he's probably writing

Popular in the Community