Santa Fe audiences get to hear lots of Bach, Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven. Praetorius, di Lasso, and Isaac? Not so much. Música Antigua de Albuquerque is doing its bit to rectify matters with O Joyful Day, a concert of music for the Christmas season from the medieval and Renaissance eras. The six-member group sings and plays period instruments, including the shawm, sackbut, viola da gamba, and hurdy-gurdy. This is your chance to find out exactly what kind of racket is made by the rackett (aka the Sausage Bassoon). 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, Christ Lutheran Church, 1701 Arroyo Chamiso. $20, $15 seniors, $10 full-time students; 505-842-9613, musica-antigua.org 

