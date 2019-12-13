The Santa Fe Desert Chorale heats up two of our landmark churches with Sacred Fire: The Celtic Tradition. The group’s holiday offering for 2019 features folk songs from Scotland, Ireland, and the Hebrides; traditional carols; and original music by turn-of-the-20th-century Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford. There are also choral pieces by 21st-century composers Michael McGlynn, James MacMillan, and Javier Busto, with everything conducted by artistic director Joshua Habermann. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, Cristo Rey Church, 1120 Canyon Road; 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, to Dec. 22, and 4 p.m. Dec. 22, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis, 131 Cathedral Place. Tickets are $20-$95, $10-$25 for students with ID; 505-988-2282, desertchorale.org

