The Santa Fe Desert Chorale heats up two of our landmark churches with Sacred Fire: The Celtic Tradition. The group’s holiday offering for 2019 features folk songs from Scotland, Ireland, and the Hebrides; traditional carols; and original music by turn-of-the-20th-century Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford. There are also choral pieces by 21st-century composers Michael McGlynn, James MacMillan, and Javier Busto, with everything conducted by artistic director Joshua Habermann. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 18, Cristo Rey Church, 1120 Canyon Road; 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, to Dec. 22, and 4 p.m. Dec. 22, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis, 131 Cathedral Place. Tickets are $20-$95, $10-$25 for students with ID; 505-988-2282, desertchorale.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.