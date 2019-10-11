Jazz flutist Ali Ryerson leads a quartet at the Museum Hill Café, 710 Camino Lejo, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. A flute player since she was eight years old, Ryerson studied classical music and graduated from the Hartt College of Music at the University of Hartford, but soon added jazz to her repertoire. She earned her chops playing with trumpeter Art Farmer, vocalist Maxine Sullivan, and violinist Stéphane Grappelli, among others. She’s a past jazz chair for the National Flute Association and founded the NFA Jazz Flute Big Band. Her signature series of flutes were designed with the Gemeinhardt company in Elkhart, Indiana. Her bandmates for the Santa Fe gig are Bert Dalton, piano; Rob “Milo” Jaramillo, bass; and John Trentacosta, drums. Call 505-946-7934 for tickets ($25) and reservations.
Random Acts
