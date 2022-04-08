Haydn's Holy Week masterpiece at Loretto Chapel

Joseph Haydn was a devout Catholic, and he composed sacred vocal and instrumental works throughout his career. In fact, his first completed work and the final one were both settings of the mass. Over the next three weeks, Santa Fe Pro Musica is giving us the opportunity to hear and compare two of his greatest religious works, The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross over Easter weekend and The Creation on April 30 and May 1.
While both masterpieces are based on Biblical texts, they differ greatly in form and nature. The Seven Last Words is a somber nine-part meditation on the crucifixion of Jesus, played here in its string quartet iteration, while The Creation is an oratorio overflowing with wonder, joy, and optimism.
The latter qualities were very much part of Haydn’s faith, reflecting Enlightenment-era thinking, and he must have been shocked when Catholic authorities banned church performances of it for being insufficiently angst- and guilt-ridden. [Pasatiempo’s April 29 issue will include an in-depth profile of The Creation.]
A devastating Peruvian earthquake in 1687 started the chain of events that led to The Seven Last Words. A local priest responded to the event by creating a new devotion for Good Friday, one that was based on Christ’s reported sayings during his crucifixion. The devotion traveled by sea to the Spanish port of Cádiz, where it became a fixture, and in 1786 the head of the Oratorio de la Santa Cueva (Holy Cave Oratory) asked Haydn to compose a work based on it.
The Oratory in Cádiz is a small double-decker church, with an ornate upper chamber and a much more austere one beneath it. The latter is mostly underground, hence the Holy Cave name, and was the site of the premiere. The commission was one of the most difficult composing tasks Haydn undertook, thanks to the solemn and similar nature of the texts. For inspiration, he used the rhythms and vocal inflections of the corresponding Latin texts, as well as a daring harmonic palette that Beethoven would have envied. The result was one of the works in which he took the greatest pride.
In a subsequent letter to his publisher, he wrote, “It was no easy task to compose seven adagios lasting ten minutes each, and to succeed one another without fatiguing the listeners.” Haydn’s score begins with a somber introduction, followed by seven “sonatas,” each inspired by one of Christ’s statements, beginning with “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do” and ending with “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit.” In the context of the Good Friday service, a priest would speak one of the words, then offer a homily on its meaning, followed by Haydn’s musical characterization.
Suddenly there’s an outburst from the instrumentalists, who are asked to play the final short movement “as fast and with as much force as possible” in depicting the earthquake that the Gospel of Matthew described as coinciding with Christ’s death: “At that moment the curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. The earth shook, the rocks split, and the tombs broke open.”
The performers here are the Diderot String Quartet, which is named after 18th-century philosopher Denis Diderot, an appropriate choice for a group that specializes in 18th and 19th-century music played on period instruments. It’s a young group, formed in 2012 after its members studied together at the Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School and realized their shared passion for historical performance practices and the string quartet repertory.
Reviewing the group’s most recent recording for Stage and Cinema, Tony Frankel said, “For utterly superb technique and ensemble intricacy and expression, look no further than Diderot String Quartet’s new release of Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 ... . Consistently remarkable is the perfect blend of gravitas and lyricism — seriousness without being erudite or histrionic, and a singing quality which appears continually channeled by intelligence, even wisdom.”
