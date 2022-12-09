Have it both ways during the holidays!

Maybe your holiday memories are indelibly tied to those 33 1/3 LPs that twirled around the turntable long ago. But sadly, you no longer have the records or the equipment to play them. Useful tuneful technology is just a few mouse clicks away.

An Ohio-based business called Christmas LPs to CDs lets you have it both ways. You can buy your favorite holiday record in the original jacket to refresh all those Yuletide memories, and for a few bucks more, they’ll throw in a CD copy of the album or provide a digital download, to make playing it as easy as Santa sliding down the chimney. Lyric sheets are even available for some of the recordings they offer.

The company’s LP inventory is both comprehensive and copious. If you’d like volume seven of Firestone’s “Your Christmas Favorites” series, 195 are in stock; 200 copies of Christmas with Glen Campbell and Ella Fitzgerald’s Christmas are available.

