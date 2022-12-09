Have it both ways during the holidays!

Maybe your holiday memories are indelibly tied to those 33 1/3 LPs that twirled around the turntable long ago. But sadly, you no longer have the records or the equipment to play them. Useful tuneful technology is just a few mouse clicks away.
An Ohio-based business called Christmas LPs to CDs lets you have it both ways. You can buy your favorite holiday record in the original jacket to refresh all those Yuletide memories, and for a few bucks more, they’ll throw in a CD copy of the album or provide a digital download, to make playing it as easy as Santa sliding down the chimney. Lyric sheets are even available for some of the recordings they offer.
The company’s LP inventory is both comprehensive and copious. If you’d like volume seven of Firestone’s “Your Christmas Favorites” series, 195 are in stock; 200 copies of Christmas with Glen Campbell and Ella Fitzgerald’s Christmas are available.
On the other hand, they’re down to 10 LPs of the Hampton String Quartet’s What If Mozart Wrote ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,’ so order today. And some true classics have attained collector’s item status, so you won’t find the original, two-disc Elvis’ Christmas Album from 1957 there, although one-disc reissues with most of the songs are available.
Perhaps a gnawing little question remains in your mind: “Is this legal? Will I spend next Christmas in the slammer?” Here’s what Christmas LPs to CDs has to say:
“In order to abide by copyright laws, we offer for sale records with the CDs and MP3s for our customers who do not already own the vinyl LPs. If you have held on to your records, you need only buy the CDs or MP3s. You already have a copyright obtained when you bought the records; therefore, copyright laws allow you to have a transfer copy of the original recording you purchased.”
For more information or to marvel at the incredible number of Christmas records that have been released over the decades, visit christmaslpstocd.com or call 888-384-6970.