Hats off to Hearne

Teri Jacques and her husband, Fred, of Santa Fe

dance to the sounds of Hearne on a recent evening at Cowgirl BBQ.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

When country-Americana artist Bill Hearne’s wife became too ill to perform in 2004, the musician wondered if his high-profile run at La Fonda on the Plaza was over.

Bill and Bonnie Hearne had long been a team notable for their onstage chemistry, alliterative act name, and pairs of thick, distinctive glasses, the latter a result of serious vision impairment. He played guitar; she played piano. Both sang. By the time Bonnie was forced to leave the stage, they’d been performing as a unit in New Mexico for 25 years and Santa Fe for 13.

Hats off to Hearne

Bill Hearne performs on Thursdays at Cowgirl BBQ in

Santa Fe.

Recommended for you