It’s a Sunday, and the sun is setting at Taos’ Kit Carson Park. The heat is waning, and the cymbals are kicking in. Here comes a little bass and keyboard before the accordion introduces an eerie waltz.
“Kiko and the lavender moon,” sings David Hildalgo of Los Lobos. “Out playing, makes believe nobody can see. And then he waits, and then he fakes, and then he bends, and then he shakes.”
The surprising part: You’re there in person (or could be), and you’re not alone.
It’s the Fourth of July, at the first big concert in Northern New Mexico since the world mostly reopened. Surely, the crowd goes wild.
“Los Lobos loves New Mexico. They play here almost every year. Taos refers to their Fourth of July as a hometown celebration, and we thought, what’s better than bringing old friends back? That’s really what it feels like,” says Jamie Lenfestey, director of Santa Fe operations for AMP Concerts.
Independence Day ushers in AMP’s 2021 season, which is packed full of reasons to gather in public with other humans and dance off more than a year’s worth of fear and grief. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this summer will offer a little something for just about every musical taste, and plenty of chances to explore — including funk, Latin, Western swing, indie rock, and rock ‘n’ roll.
In Santa Fe this year, AMP concerts play the Plaza most Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and in the Railyard on Fridays, through the end of August. Some shows are scheduled for Sundays in Swann Park on the South Side, and a few more will be held at HIPICO Santa Fe, an equestrian facility near La Cienega. Concerts on the Plaza, in the Railyard, and at Swann Park are free of charge. Local favorite Manzanares plays the first Plaza concert on Thursday, July 8. The show marks the return of the Bandstand Concert Series, which AMP took on this year after 18 summers programmed by Outside In Productions.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Lenfestey says. “We’re going to continue showcasing New Mexico’s strongest bands, while at the same time bringing in touring national acts that we have access to.”
During the pandemic, AMP offered numerous streaming concerts, but Lenfestey says that if he learned one thing during the terrible year, it’s that nothing replaces live music. “Streaming is dreadful. It was a nice port in a storm, but it’s not what anybody wants to be doing. People have been positing for a long time that streaming and video concerts were a thing that was going to come along. [But] the whole nature of being there and sharing it with human beings in real life is what makes it live.”
That said, producing events — even streaming events — was serving a greater good. “I felt the fabric of society was fraying. I’m not saying AMP was holding that together, but I felt like the general angst the world was feeling over the pandemic — compounded by [the murder of] George Floyd and by the president of the United States, who shall go nameless — was further compounded by the inability to gather and express ourselves.”
AMP has jumped back in with verve. The Plaza will likely be filled (to the capacity allowed by current health regulations) for Manzanares, which Lenfestey says has been one of Santa Fe’s best-loved bands for as long as he can remember. The Latin rockers never fail to get people dancing. “We immediately thought of them for opening night as soon as we got word this year was a go. David and Michael [Manzanares] have assembled a great group that always gets the Plaza rocking. We have added JJ and the Hooligans to open that night.”
Jamaican reggae star Jesse Royal plays the first concert at the Railyard on Friday, July 9. He was selected as the re-entry act because Lenfestey doesn’t think you can officially call it summer without a reggae show. The following Friday belongs to The Sticky, and that week’s Plaza performers include local Americana songstress Felicia Ford, Inuit soul band Pamyua, and the Cajun-New Mexican fusion of Felix y Los Gatos. One of the summer’s most anticipated performers is Thao Nguyen and her trio (formerly known as the Get Down Stay Down) at the Railyard on July 23, playing folky, country-tinged indie pop in support of her most recent album, Temple.
“Thao put out one of the best records of 2020, just as the pandemic was hitting. Like so many musicians who released albums last year, she couldn’t go out on tour in support of that, so we’re really excited for this,” Lenfestey says.
A full schedule of AMP concerts can be found at ampconcerts.org, including Keb’ Mo’ at HIPICO on Aug. 24, and a music festival at Ghost Ranch on Aug. 20 and 21, featuring Rosanne Cash, Neko Case, and Valerie June. Lenfestey says he is more excited for this event than anything he’s done in 30 years of promoting concerts.
The summer, he says, is a chance to tread new ground.
“I’ll be honest. I never saw myself organizing the Plaza concert series. But there’s a tradition of having music in the historic heart of Santa Fe that dates back at least 100 years. It’s an honor to take it on. Music is the sharing of love and spirit. It’s the reason I do this. I started as a for-profit concert promoter wanting to make money, and I realized quickly that my heart was in the community side, not the money side.” The reward, he says, is looking out over a sea of people dancing and singing along. “You get some unhappy people at a concert where they’ve paid for a ticket, but if you’re unhappy at a free concert, you’ve got issues that I can’t solve.” ◀
Catching up with Peter Williams and The Sticky
A year ago, Peter Williams was frustrated with life. He was unemployed and trying to release his band’s first album in the middle of a global pandemic. He put The Sticky Live Funk behind a paywall and also refused gigs that didn’t pay — or pay enough. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but it didn’t get him anywhere but miserable. Now, he says, everyone can listen to the album for free, and he just wants to play for live audiences again. Getting paid is fine, but it’s not crucial.
“One of the things that I learned [in 2020] is that I’m a lot more talented than the people closest to me give me credit for. The past year was just so filled with self-doubt and depression and fear. Now that the sun is slowly starting to peek through those dark clouds, it’s actually promising. At times like this, you learn how to pray, too.”
Williams and The Sticky play at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16.
The Sticky underwent some personnel changes in 2020 when the band’s co-founder, Amy Elizah Lindquist, left the band, and the bass player moved to Oklahoma. Williams convinced Toni Morgan, a popular Albuquerque-based musician, to join him on vocals, and the new bass player is Steven Williams. Williams and Williams aren’t related, “but if you saw us together and listened to us play, you’d swear we are,” Peter Williams says. “We have a very similar background. His whole family is musical; my whole family is musical. He grew up in the Midwest and California; I was born in the Midwest and moved to California.”
The Railyard show is the first time the reformed band will perform together for a live audience. Williams is ready to make you sweat to The Sticky’s Prince- and Cameo-influenced funk rock. “I feel like the more people hear the new album, the more people will like it, and the more gigs we’ll get.”
Williams also has a new day job, teaching at Music on the Westside, in Rio Rancho. His student roster is growing, and he’s in good spirits. Most of his lessons are in-person now, rather than on Zoom, and he says the difference is palpable. “A lot of my students right now are kids whose parents are trying to keep them busy for the summer. Six-year-olds shouldn’t have to log in. They’re sitting there in their parents’ desk chairs, trying to learn something about music, and you can see them falling asleep. When you’re actually with them and they get sleepy, you make them play the drums, make tons of noise.”
Stream The Sticky Live Funk at thestickylivefunk.bandcamp.com. And read a 2020 profile of Williams.
