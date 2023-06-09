It’s not a rare, expensive whiskey, but it is rare — one of the world’s most unique musical instruments, in fact — and it’s coming to Santa Fe on Saturday, June 10. Old Granddad No. 4 is one of just four “American Gamelans” in the world, a quartet of instruments designed and constructed by famed composer Lou Harrison and his instrument-building partner William Colvig.

A traditional gamelan ensemble is a multiplayer, mostly percussion-instruments group that’s part of the Indonesian music tradition dating back more than 1,000 years. An ensemble might have a dozen or more performers playing 70 or 80 different instruments, with the percussion battery of xylophones, gongs, chimes, drums, and cymbals supplemented by a small number of string instruments and bamboo flutes.

Old Granddad’s bass keys are so high that percussionist Alan Zimmerman had to find a special stand tall enough to hold his music above them; courtesy Chatter
Dewa Alit (foreground with drum) and Gamelan Salukat; courtesy Dewa Alit’s website
Flutist Jesse Tatum; photo Nick Tauro, courtesy Jesse Tatum

