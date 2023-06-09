It’s not a rare, expensive whiskey, but it is rare — one of the world’s most unique musical instruments, in fact — and it’s coming to Santa Fe on Saturday, June 10. Old Granddad No. 4 is one of just four “American Gamelans” in the world, a quartet of instruments designed and constructed by famed composer Lou Harrison and his instrument-building partner William Colvig.
A traditional gamelan ensemble is a multiplayer, mostly percussion-instruments group that’s part of the Indonesian music tradition dating back more than 1,000 years. An ensemble might have a dozen or more performers playing 70 or 80 different instruments, with the percussion battery of xylophones, gongs, chimes, drums, and cymbals supplemented by a small number of string instruments and bamboo flutes.
The California-based Harrison (1917-2003) was one of the first American composers to look west, across the Pacific Ocean, for musical inspiration. His deep study of Chinese, Korean, and Indonesian music led him to move away from East Coast 12-tone modernism in favor of a more lyrical style that made use of unusual instruments, timbres, and tuning systems.
Harrison’s seven-movement Suite for Violin and American Gamelan, which dates from 1974 and was co-composed with his former student, violinist Richard Dee, is the centerpiece of this performance presented by Chatter. Like many Harrison compositions, it blends aspects of Renaissance and Baroque music with Asian influences.
Chatter Artistic Director David Felberg, the solo violinist in the performance, has a long acquaintance with and appreciation for Harrison’s music, dating back to the 1980s. “My father, Leonard, was the soloist in his Concerto for Violin and Percussion Orchestra at a symposium in Albuquerque with Harrison present,” he says. “So it’s a rare thrill for me to be able to do the suite. How many people would have access to an American gamelan?”
Felberg says the violin writing is “like singing” in its lyricism and plans to play it with the same kind of tonal beauty that he would use for a Mendelssohn or Brahms concerto, but with a less intense vibrato, given the nature of the piece. “The violin just weaves in and out of the percussion instruments,” he says, “but you never have to worry about being overcome by them, it’s so beautifully written.”
Douglas Cardwell, Alexis Corbin, Hovey Corbin, Jeff Cornelius, Micah Harrow, and Alan Zimmerman are the percussionists; Zimmerman, who has performed other Harrison pieces with Chatter, was the driving force behind developing the repertory and securing the gamelan for the June 10 concert.
“We were sitting around having some beers after a Friday night Chatter concert last September where Jeff Cornelius and I were the mallet percussion players,” Zimmerman told Pasatiempo. “[We were] talking about what we should do next, and I said to David, ‘How about the Lou Harrison suite?’ He said, ‘Great, but where do we get the gamelan?’ and I said, ‘Well, you know, I have a friend.’”
Zimmerman’s friend was Jody Diamond, Harrison’s gamelan teacher and arranger for almost 30 years. Diamond ended up owning Old Granddad No. 4, which had been used at MIT for several years but was now in storage and up for sale on eBay. Zimmerman and composer Larry Polansky bought the gamelan and had it shipped to Albuquerque, where it and Zimmerman now reside.
The gamelan’s low notes are so deep that they are felt as much as heard in performance. They’re played on “keys,” which are thick aluminum bars set atop large resonator tubes, and Zimmerman says that he can barely hear the lowest note, an A that registers at 55 cycles per second when played in his studio.
Pitches that are sustained for a long time are a key aspect of the gamelan’s sound. “Some of the bells, the higher instruments like the tenors, they might ring for 25 seconds or so, and it’s the pure sound of just intonation,” he says. Four percussionists are “bell people,” each of whom plays a set of soprano or tenor bells, and two are “key people,” one on baritone keys and the other on bass keys. (Just intonation is a tuning system that produces richer chords than equal temperament tuning, the system that is most commonly used today.)
Felberg is enthusiastic about the possibilities an Albuquerque-based American Gamelan brings to Chatter. “There are a few more existing works for gamelan that we can play, like Harrison’s La Koro Sutro,” he says, “but to have these instruments as a resource for people to compose for them is really, really cool. We had a little party a few weeks ago when the instruments arrived, and everyone got to touch them and play them. It was like an instrument petting zoo but for adults instead of kids!”
The concert opens with Balinese composer Dewa Alit’s Ameriki, performed by flutist Jesse Tatum, percussionists Cornelius, both Corbins, Zimmerman, and pianist Luke Gullickson. (The title is a combination of “America” and “riki,” a Balinese word that means “here.”)
Dewa was born into a family of gamelan performers and toured internationally before graduating from the Academy of Indonesian Performing Arts in 1998. In 2007, he founded Gamelan Salukat, which performs on instruments of his own design and tuning, and he soon began to expand the realm of contemporary gamelan performance to include Western classical music instruments and techniques.
He and Gamelan Salukat were recently featured in The New York Times, which named “Likad” from their new album Chasing the Phantom as one of the best classical music tracks of 2022. Seth Colter Walls wrote of the 16-minute piece, which combines two different tuning systems: “Just as you start to grasp the harmonic implications, his ensemble begins navigating virtuoso rhythm changes. Recommended if you like innovative tunings, torrid riffing, [and] blooming transitions of percussive color …”
Dewa composed Ameriki in 2016, he wrote in his CD liner notes, “during one of my annual stays teaching at MIT, as a tribute to the late American composer Lou Harrison. The original version of this piece uses his original instruments of Old Granddad #4 …” That means Santa Fe audiences will be hearing the most accurate possible re-creation of its premiere.
Tatum, who plays a lot of challenging contemporary music with Chatter, has an approach she calls “meeting the music on its own terms” when learning new repertory. “I usually give it a listen or two when I’m on a walk or working in the yard,” she says. After absorbing the spirit of the piece, she cracks open the score to work on the specifics.
“One of the things I really like about this piece is that it unfolds at its own pace,” Tatum says. “It’s lovely, and it’s vastly different from other stuff I’ve played with Chatter. The best way to prepare for Ameriki is to keep your mind really clear. The challenge here is getting out of the way of the music. The rhythms and playing requirements are straightforward, but it’s about so much more than just notes on a page.”
More and more Chatter performances are happening at CCA rather than its former place at SITE Santa Fe, and Tatum is enthusiastic about the change. “It’s an open, beautiful, live space with great acoustics,” she says. “This piece will sound really [emphatic adjective] nice there.”