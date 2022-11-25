Geared up to surprise

In early October, Ken Prokuski (left) and Jim Goetsch perform with the Stitch Ensemble. Photos courtesy First Monday New Music Series

The first piece on the album Electronic Landscapes by Santa Fe musician Double Image begins simply with a droning synthesizer note, creating a sense of suspended animation until a sequencer provides some textural variety about 45 seconds in.

There are no lyrics, chorus, or clear theme, such as love or overcoming adversity. It doesn’t even have a name; the 10 tracks are called, simply, “Landscape I,” “Landscape II,” “Landscape III,” and so on.

Geared up to surprise

Timm Mason (from left), Alex Neville, and Marc Whitmore performing with the Stitch Ensemble in early October; courtesy First Monday New Music Series

Popular in the Community