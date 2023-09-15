“For the piece ‘Icefield,’ I recorded with a 1,000-square mile ice field,” says composer and eco-acoustician Matthew Burtner. “I brought the bass sax because it’s the most impressive instrument I own. I wanted to bring my best to jam with the ice field. But the bass sax looks so tiny in that vast context.” (Watch at youtube.com/watch?v=44nsKk1u9HE)
“With a microphone tied to the bow and a hydrophone under the water, I was able to navigate the kayak around and inside this glacier,” explains Burtner. “I’m listening to the sound of glacial ice melting — when it melts, small pockets of air from thousands of years ago release into the atmosphere, and the pressure differential causes a small audible ‘pop.’”
Matthew Burtner records glacial sounds that he will transform into music. He calls glaciers “incredibly noisy animals.”
“For the piece ‘Icefield,’ I recorded with a 1,000-square mile ice field,” says composer and eco-acoustician Matthew Burtner. “I brought the bass sax because it’s the most impressive instrument I own. I wanted to bring my best to jam with the ice field. But the bass sax looks so tiny in that vast context.” (Watch at youtube.com/watch?v=44nsKk1u9HE)
Percussionist Matthew Duvall, co-creator of Transient Landscapes, leads the Interlochen performance.
Santa Fe’s first glacier in about 3,000 years will arrive on Saturday, September 16, courtesy of Performance Santa Fe. This particular glacier, which is titled Transient Landscapes and can be found on the sports fields at St. John’s College, is a co-creation of Alaska-born composer and eco-acoustician Matthew Burtner and percussionist Matthew Duvall, co-founder and artistic director of Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based percussion ensemble.
This is an immersive event and audience members are encouraged to move around the field, since the sonic experience is different in different areas. Limited seating will available, and patrons who wish to sit may bring their own picnic blankets.
It’s a paradox that we’ll have a glacier here following this summer of record-setting heat — and that’s exactly the point. Burtner specializes in transforming field recordings of natural phenomena into music that embodies the seemingly inexorable impact of climate change.
His works have received more than 600 performances over the past decade in the U.S. and abroad. Burtner won a 2020 Emmy Award for Composing Music with Snow and Glaciers, an Alaska Public Media feature on his glacier music, and a National Endowment for the Arts award for The Ceiling Floats Away, a large-scale piece created with U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rita Dove. He now holds an endowed professorship at the University of Virginia.
The sounds of Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier, which is in the Chugach Mountains not far from Anchorage, form the basis of Transient Landscapes, along with live percussion, keyboards, and voices.
“When we’re playing [Burtner’s] work, the recordings are the soloist and we’re the accompanists,” Duvall says. “Usually, we think of the electronics as a background track, or something like that, but here it’s flipped so it’s the opposite.”
Transient Landscapes also dispels a commonly held belief about glaciers. “People have a misconception that glaciers are silent expanses, landscapes frozen in time,” Burtner says. “But on the contrary, they are a species of incredibly noisy animals, and they’re facing extinction.”
To record glaciers, the composer uses a technique he calls sound casting, which he describes as similar to making a three-dimensional cast of the sound forms.
“I use a lot of different kinds of microphones and spread them across a great distance, to get the total energy and sound of the glaciers,” Burtner says. “I sometimes drop cables into crevices or use tiny mikes on the surface for running water sounds — the water follows the path of the ice, which determines the nature of the sounds. Or I drill little holes in the glacier to put microphones inside the ice. You can’t hear all of it in person, but you can when all these sounds come together in the studio. It feels so animated and alive.”
One of Burtner’s goals for the piece was balancing the three sources of sound — water, snow, and ice. The water realm includes the sound of the tides as well as melting water on the glacier’s surface. “We’re used to experiencing glaciers as big static images,” he says, “so one of the things the tide sound brings to it is the temporal aspect of what’s happening. It takes about eight minutes for our tide to come in.”
Befitting the size of glaciers, Transient Landscapes is also a big community project. More than 40 local volunteers, divided into seven groups, will portray the movements and the sounds of the tide, clapping pieces of wood together to simulate ice popping as it contacts water. Other area participants include six Santa Fe Desert Chorale singers — sopranos Hayden Eberhart, Jennifer Perez, and Kathlene Ritch, alto Sarah Nickerson, tenor George Case, and baritone Edmund Connolly — members of the University of New Mexico’s percussion studio, and St. John’s College students.
The Santa Fe performance will be the third outing for Transient Landscapes and the largest to date. Duvall commissioned it as part of a 2018 festival he was curating that took place on the grounds of the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida. A recent hurricane had changed significant parts of the coastline, so the festival was titled Transient Landscapes.
He and Burtner adopted the festival name for their new collaboration, which is being enlarged for the Santa Fe performances to a running time of about an hour. The original was in six sections, corresponding to six different field recordings, but the creators felt it was difficult for attendees to discern the work’s overall form.
They’re adding some shorter, more intimate pieces from Burtner’s catalog in between the original segments to help clarify the structure. They’ll also function as a type of counterpoint, according to the composer: “We’re leaning into the section of the piece we call ‘Introspection,’ which is imagining the human dimension in relationship to the tidal glacier.
“The new pieces we’re adding will be almost like dreams that have been hidden inside the glacier and are being released, and then we’ll go back into the entirety of the glacier. I think it’s going to be incredible.” ◀
From suspected squatter to sonic celebrity
After graduating from high school, composer Matthew Burtner did what every Alaskan senior dreams of doing: buying a motorcycle with the money he earned from commercial salmon fishing and riding it to Santa Fe to attend St. John’s College.
He arrived here in the middle of the night, pitched a tent on campus, and slept soundly until the next morning, when puzzled security personnel started questioning him about his intentions. Once they were satisfied with Burtner’s explanation, they took him to registration.
After signing up for classes, he packed up his tent, which had been pitched on the same sports field where Transient Landscapes is being performed years later. “It’s a happy coincidence,” says Burtner. “I knew Performance Santa Fe was presenting it, but I didn’t know we were playing it on the campus until recently!”
A St. John’s education might seem an unusual starting point for a composition career, but Burtner saw it as a very logical choice. “I was always more interested in sound that came out of philosophical notions or a conceptual design,” he explains, “so I wanted to study philosophy and move into music after that. I’m still like that, in terms of proceeding from concepts into sound.”
After two years here, Burtner transferred to the composition program at Tulane University in New Orleans. “I realized just how much I had to catch up on,” he says. “But St. John’s was such an important part of my education, and it still has so much influence on my music.”