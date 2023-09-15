Santa Fe’s first glacier in about 3,000 years will arrive on Saturday, September 16, courtesy of Performance Santa Fe. This particular glacier, which is titled Transient Landscapes and can be found on the sports fields at St. John’s College, is a co-creation of Alaska-born composer and eco-acoustician Matthew Burtner and percussionist Matthew Duvall, co-founder and artistic director of Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based percussion ensemble.

This is an immersive event and audience members are encouraged to move around the field, since the sonic experience is different in different areas. Limited seating will available, and patrons who wish to sit may bring their own picnic blankets.

It’s a paradox that we’ll have a glacier here following this summer of record-setting heat — and that’s exactly the point. Burtner specializes in transforming field recordings of natural phenomena into music that embodies the seemingly inexorable impact of climate change.

“This selfie was taken in a blizzard outside my cabin in Alaska. I was listening to the wind. It was pretty hectic, and I look a little disturbed.” — Matthew Burtner
“With a microphone tied to the bow and a hydrophone under the water, I was able to navigate the kayak around and inside this glacier,” explains Burtner. “I’m listening to the sound of glacial ice melting — when it melts, small pockets of air from thousands of years ago release into the atmosphere, and the pressure differential causes a small audible ‘pop.’”
Percussionists perform Transient Landscapes at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

