British composer Jonathan Dove’s 1998 opera Flight has become one of the most frequently produced works of the 21st century, thanks to its relatable subject matter (a group of travelers stuck overnight in an airport), as well as its blend of comedy, drama, and pathos (and its vivid score). Opera News called Flight “adventurous and highly entertaining. ... a genuine audience pleaser.” Now the Seattle Opera has found an innovative way to stage it for online viewing, at Seattle’s visually stunning Museum of Flight in the six-story Great Gallery containing 39 airplanes. Flight will be available to stream from Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25, at $35 per household. Your trip duration will be two hours and nine minutes, with a do-it-yourself beverage service. For information, video clips, and tickets, visit seattleopera.org.
'Flight' now departing from Gate A23
Mark Tiarks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Authentic Italian cuisine capita a Santa Fe: Chef Cristian Pontiggia
- Myth and mystery: David Holthouse’s search for Sasquatch
- Fortune’s favor: Elaine Horwitch and the rise of Southwest art
- Mortal coils: Photographer Andrés de Varona
- Take Two: The Men Who Knew Too Much
- Star Codes, April 16 to 22
- Books by New Mexico authors
- The Atlanta Opera's "Threepenny Opera"
- The art of revolution: ‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism’
- On with the show! Live (and virtual) theater is really happening
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.