Flight now departing from Gate A23

Aubrey Allicock as a Russian diplomat and Karen Mushegain as his very pregnant wife in Seattle Opera’s production of Flight

British composer Jonathan Dove’s 1998 opera Flight has become one of the most frequently produced works of the 21st century, thanks to its relatable subject matter (a group of travelers stuck overnight in an airport), as well as its blend of comedy, drama, and pathos (and its vivid score). Opera News called Flight “adventurous and highly entertaining. ... a genuine audience pleaser.” Now the Seattle Opera has found an innovative way to stage it for online viewing, at Seattle’s visually stunning Museum of Flight in the six-story Great Gallery containing 39 airplanes. Flight will be available to stream from Friday, April 23, through Sunday, April 25, at $35 per household. Your trip duration will be two hours and nine minutes, with a do-it-yourself beverage service. For information, video clips, and tickets, visit seattleopera.org

