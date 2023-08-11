Firing up the fiddles in Angel Fire

This year’s Music from Angel Fire will feature the world premiere of a new work by the festival’s composer-in-residence Andy Akiho, whose Ricochet (above, at its 2015 premiere at the Hong Kong Philharmonic) incorporated professional pingpong players.
What could be better than a late-summer drive through the Northern New Mexico countryside? How about the drive plus a side order of high-quality chamber music, courtesy of Music from Angel Fire?
While our other music festivals are winding down as the end of August approaches, Angel Fire is just firing up. This year’s 40th anniversary season runs August 17 to 31, with performances in Taos and Raton as well as in Angel Fire.
The festival has never been huge, but its artistic aim has always been high, beginning with its founding in 1983. The esteemed violinist Ida Kavafian served as artistic director from 1984 through the end of the 2019 season; she was succeeded by the dual leadership team of flutist Tara Helen O’Connor and violinist Daniel Phillips. All three have extensive credits with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and are members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City.
Highlights of 2023 include chamber music that features voice, thanks to the multiconcert presence of mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, three sublime string quintets by Mozart and Schubert, and the world premiere of a new work by Andy Akiho, as part of a commissioning program that punches far above the group’s budget weight.
Angel Fire’s composer-in-residence program began in 1986 and expanded to include a second, early-career residency for younger composers in 2005, thanks to a dedicated funding source. As a result, the group has presented more than 45 world premieres in its history, including pieces by such major names as Richard Danielpour (2019), Gabriela Lena Frank (2016), Bright Sheng (2014), and Chick Corea (2013).
The 2023 composer-in-residence is Akiho, whose musical path began with playing steel pan by ear in Trinidad during most of his 20s. He took up composing at age 28, keeping the social interaction of his early playing as part of his technique — he often composes at nightclubs, bars, and coffee houses, and says that he writes music for people, not instruments. It must be working; Akiho was nominated for Grammy Awards in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category in 2022 and 2023.
Akiho’s world premiere takes place on August 23, alongside Mozart’s String Quintet in G Minor and Bruce Adolphe’s Angel FanFire, a previous festival commission. The premiere’s title is being kept under wraps until the performance night, so to find out what it is you’ll have to buy a ticket. Akiho performs his own Omnipresent, for steel pan, on August 24 and is joined by fellow percussionist Ian Rosenbaum for “Hada Iro” on Thursday, August 17.
Cano’s wide-ranging contributions start with four of Gustav Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder, also on August 17, and continue with Ernest Chausson’s Chanson Perpétuelle on August 18 and 19. Written shortly before the composer’s untimely death at age 44, Chanson Perpétuelle is a French-language, mini-Liebestod for mezzo-soprano, string quartet, and piano.
Maurice Ravel’s Songs of Madagascar, scored for middle voice, flute, cello, and piano, are on the August 26 program. The first of the three songs, “Nahandove,” is notable for being one of the reticent composer’s few overtly erotic works. August 31 brings a rare opportunity to hear Swiss composer Frank Martin’s Four Sonnets to Cassandra, which are set to texts by medieval poet Pierre de Ronsard. Martin scored them for voice, flute, viola, and cello in a deliberately archaic style.
All the festival musicians take the stage for a Salon Concert on August 27 at the Angel Fire Community Center, which includes music by Kenji Bunch, George Gershwin, Fritz Kreisler, Andy Akiho, Aaron Copland, and others.
The Angel Fire events tend to be a bit more relaxed and informal than those of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and most other such groups. Case in point — the 40th anniversary celebratory event isn’t a standard gala but rather a communal dinner with and performances by the musicians, at the whopping price of $35.
There’s also a pedagogical component to the festival. Thanks to its leaders’ professional relationships, string quartets from The Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music participate as young artists, performing in some of the concerts and conducting education programs in schools across Northern New Mexico.