Firing up the fiddles in Angel Fire

This year’s Music from Angel Fire will feature the world premiere of a new work by the festival’s composer-in-residence Andy Akiho, whose Ricochet (above, at its 2015 premiere at the Hong Kong Philharmonic) incorporated professional pingpong players.

What could be better than a late-summer drive through the Northern New Mexico countryside? How about the drive plus a side order of high-quality chamber music, courtesy of Music from Angel Fire?

While our other music festivals are winding down as the end of August approaches, Angel Fire is just firing up. This year’s 40th anniversary season runs August 17 to 31, with performances in Taos and Raton as well as in Angel Fire.

Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano
Follow the bouncing ball

Composer-percussionist Andy Akiho
Percussionist Ian Rosenbaum

