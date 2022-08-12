Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Just when other summer festivals are winding down, Music from Angel Fire is gearing up for 10 chamber music concerts from Thursday, Aug. 18, through Sept. 3 in Angel Fire, Las Vegas, Raton, and Taos, New Mexico. Angel Fire may have just 735 residents, but there’s nothing small-town about the festival. It attracts top-tier talent, with many familiar names from the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Pro Musica, and the Santa Fe Symphony on the roster.
Renowned violinist Ida Kavafian served as the festival’s founding artistic director from 1984 through the 2019 season. She was succeeded by co-artistic directors Tara Helen O’Connor (a flutist and frequent performer with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center) and Daniel Phillips (a violinist and founding member of the Orion String Quartet). Both have appeared frequently at Angel Fire over the past two decades.
The most inventive concert on the 2022 schedule is “Movie Night” (6 p.m. Aug. 25, Taos Community Auditorium, 145 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, $45-$50; 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Shuler Theatre, 131 N. 2nd Street, Raton, free with advance registration), not because it includes film score excerpts but because it features an entire silent film — Buster Keaton’s Seven Chances — accompanied by a six-member chamber ensemble. Keaton plays a man on the brink of bankruptcy who finds out he’ll inherit $7 million if he can get married that same day by 7 p.m. Several hundred prospective brides quickly materialize.
The 45-minute comedy from 1925 features a 2019 score by Stephen Prutsman, the festival’s composer-in-residence this year. Music from Fiddler on the Roof, Schindler’s List, and The Witches of Eastwick is also on the program, along with Johannes Brahms’ Clarinet Trio in A Minor.
The San Francisco-based Prutsman has composed or arranged more than 40 works for the Kronos Quartet, and his 2010 song cycle “Piano Lessons” for soprano Dawn Upshaw and pianist Emanuel Ax premiered at Carnegie Hall, then traveled to Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Los Angeles’ Disney Hall, and London’s Barbican Centre.
As Angel Fire’s composer-in-residence, he joins a distinguished roster that goes back to Bruce Adolphe in 1988. Recent participants include Richard Danielpour (2019), Gabriela Lena Frank (2016), Bright Sheng (2014), Chick Corea (2013), Augusta Read Thomas (2009), and Joan Tower (2008).
Film music is featured in several other concerts as well, including “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (6 p.m. Aug. 27, Angel Fire Community Center, 15 Cs Ranch Rd., $45-$50), festival director Grace Law’s choice for a favorite event this year. The concert opens with the famous violin and piano theme from Intermezzo, the 1936 Swedish film starring Ingrid Bergman as a concert pianist who falls in love with her musical partner, a married violinist, and it ends with Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2.
Doesn’t ring a bell as movie music? Think Saturday morning cartoons! It was featured in “The Cat Concerto,” the 1946 Academy Award-winning Tom and Jerry cartoon, as well as “Rhapsody Rabbit” with Bugs Bunny (1946), “Convict Concerto” with Woody Woodpecker (1954), and “The Opry House” with Mickey Mouse (1929). In true showbiz fashion, pianist Prutsman will improvise a cadenza for the rhapsody based on musical suggestions from the audience.
In between come Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp, Mozart’s beloved Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, and the world premiere of Prutsman’s Tender Night, a work for flute and string quartet inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, Tender is the Night.
In 2005, Music from Angel Fire launched a young-composer-in-residence program. This summer the honor goes to Elise Arancio, a 21-year-old who currently studies at the Curtis Institute of Music. Her Bombshell for string octet and fixed media will receive its world premiere on the festival’s “From My Life” concert (6 p.m. Aug. 24, United Church of Angel Fire, 40 W. Ridge Rd., $45-$50).
“It’s inspired by the great documentary film Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” Arancio wrote in an email, “and the fixed media are clips from her 1969 appearance on The Merv Griffin Show, alongside Woody Allen, Leslie Uggams, and Jackie ‘Moms’ Mabley.” While Lamarr was often referred to as “the most beautiful woman in film,” she was also an unheralded inventor whose work from the World War II era includes the technology that underlies today’s Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi systems.
An arrangement of Claude Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune, Paul Hindemith’s Funeral Music for Viola and String Orchestra, and Bedˇrich Smetana’s From My Life string quartet are also on the program. Hindemith wrote the funeral music in six hours the day after England’s King George V died in 1936, and it was broadcast live on the BBC that evening. The Smetana is a rare piece of programmatic chamber music that describes key autobiographical episodes, including the composer’s joy at meeting his future wife and his impending deafness as a result of syphilis.