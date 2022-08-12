Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Music from Angel Fire concert featuring flutist Tara Helen O’Connor and guitarist Jason Vieaux

Just when other summer festivals are winding down, Music from Angel Fire is gearing up for 10 chamber music concerts from Thursday, Aug. 18, through Sept. 3 in Angel Fire, Las Vegas, Raton, and Taos, New Mexico. Angel Fire may have just 735 residents, but there’s nothing small-town about the festival. It attracts top-tier talent, with many familiar names from the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Santa Fe Pro Musica, and the Santa Fe Symphony on the roster.

Renowned violinist Ida Kavafian served as the festival’s founding artistic director from 1984 through the 2019 season. She was succeeded by co-artistic directors Tara Helen O’Connor (a flutist and frequent performer with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center) and Daniel Phillips (a violinist and founding member of the Orion String Quartet). Both have appeared frequently at Angel Fire over the past two decades.

Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Buster Keaton in Seven Chances (1925)
Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Composer Stephen Prutsman
Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Composer Elise Arancio
Firing up chamber music in Angel Fire

Hedy Lamarr; bottom, Lamarr-Antheil patent application for a communication method invented by the actress and composer George Antheil

Popular in the Community