Fighting the pile

Above, Jared Garcia, aka Hubba, courtesy Mama Mañana Records

Santa Fe’s Kiley Larsen is in his element when talking about music — whether it’s the fidelity of records vs. MP3s, his favorite bands, or the acts signed to his new label, Mama Mañana Records. That quickly became clear as he and label artist Jared Garcia huddled at a bar on a recent Monday to talk about their enterprise.

Record labels distribute and promote musicians’ work, and Santa Fe is home to about eight of them. Larsen, 38, was drawn to the business side of the music industry after realizing that playing guitar wasn’t a viable way to make a living in it. He worked for years in corporate real estate — a financially lucrative field, but not a creatively inspiring one.

