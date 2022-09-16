0 DAVE’S JAZZ BISTRO AT SANTA FE SCHOOL OF COOKING
TAKE NOTE: Eddie Daniels and Roger Kellaway in “Two of a Kind,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Dave’s Jazz Bistro at Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St., $195 (with meal)
As his instrument of choice, Eddie Daniels long ago elevated the clarinet over the tenor saxophone. Roger Kellaway has been steadfast in his dedication to the piano. Now in their 80s, both lay valid claim to membership in the elite fraternity of jazz artists with unassailable classical credentials — and, in a duo return to Dave’s Bistro, they promise to show why.
TAKE NOTE: Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, pre-concert discussion at 6 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco St., $39-$65
Terri Lyne Carrington’s efforts as an educator and activist are central to her aesthetic, threatening at times to eclipse her skill as a drummer. But don’t be fooled. While the NEA Jazz Master often draws on current events for inspiration in her writing, her sextet Social Science delivers a level of sonic invention that transcends the music’s social content.
TAKE NOTE: Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, $35-$115
Charles Lloyd — saxophonist, flutist and onetime jazz emissary to the rock ‘n’ roll world of the 1960s — has attained a kind of mythic status. His latest project, a series of diverse trios, traverses the tricky terrain of powerful restraint. It will be well represented by the Ocean Trio, in which the 84-year-old NEA Jazz Master joins with two standouts of more recent vintage, pianist Gerald Clayton and guitarist Anthony Johnson.
0 SANTA FE MUSIC COLLECTIVE
TAKE NOTE: The Peter Erskine Quartet, 7 p.m. Sept. 29, SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, $30, with discounts available
Drummer Peter Erskine, saxophonist George Garzone, pianist Alan Pasqua, and bassist Darek Oles share a brash outlook and highly developed lines of communication. Whether digging into pop tunes like “Have You Met Miss Jones” or jazz tributes like “Dedicated to Michael Brecker,” they can be expected to produce a set characterized by spontaneity and shaped by a collective will. ◀