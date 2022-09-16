0 DAVE’S JAZZ BISTRO AT SANTA FE SCHOOL OF COOKING

TAKE NOTE: Eddie Daniels and Roger Kellaway in “Two of a Kind,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Dave’s Jazz Bistro at Santa Fe School of Cooking, 125 N. Guadalupe St., $195 (with meal)

As his instrument of choice, Eddie Daniels long ago elevated the clarinet over the tenor saxophone. Roger Kellaway has been steadfast in his dedication to the piano. Now in their 80s, both lay valid claim to membership in the elite fraternity of jazz artists with unassailable classical credentials — and, in a duo return to Dave’s Bistro, they promise to show why.

