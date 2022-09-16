Most of the drama in the 2021-2022 music scene took place onstage at appropriate moments during performances, which was good news indeed. Gone were the last-minute artist cancellations that were collateral damage from the pandemic and that plagued the summer of 2021. The number of local performances that had to be cancelled or rescheduled was very small as well.

There was just one event in the leadership realm, with Santa Fe Pro Musica and artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott parting ways after a short tenure. Pro Musica co-founder Carol Redman was appointed music director shortly afterward and was also tasked with guiding a process to create a post-founder structure. (Redman and her husband, Thomas O’Connor, now Pro Musica’s music director emeritus and conductor laureate, established a small touring ensemble in 1977 that grew into the current organization.)

A lot of wonderful repertory awaits us in 2022-2023, even if there’s nothing that quite reaches the empyrean heights of last year’s Performance Santa Fe/Santa Fe Symphony collaboration on Martha Graham’s Appalachian Spring, with the orchestra providing the musicians for Aaron Copland’s original 13-piece orchestration for the two Santa Fe performances.

