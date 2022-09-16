Most of the drama in the 2021-2022 music scene took place onstage at appropriate moments during performances, which was good news indeed. Gone were the last-minute artist cancellations that were collateral damage from the pandemic and that plagued the summer of 2021. The number of local performances that had to be cancelled or rescheduled was very small as well.
There was just one event in the leadership realm, with Santa Fe Pro Musica and artistic director Anne-Marie McDermott parting ways after a short tenure. Pro Musica co-founder Carol Redman was appointed music director shortly afterward and was also tasked with guiding a process to create a post-founder structure. (Redman and her husband, Thomas O’Connor, now Pro Musica’s music director emeritus and conductor laureate, established a small touring ensemble in 1977 that grew into the current organization.)
A lot of wonderful repertory awaits us in 2022-2023, even if there’s nothing that quite reaches the empyrean heights of last year’s Performance Santa Fe/Santa Fe Symphony collaboration on Martha Graham’s Appalachian Spring, with the orchestra providing the musicians for Aaron Copland’s original 13-piece orchestration for the two Santa Fe performances.
The New Mexico Philharmonic and Santa Fe Symphony are performing very large-scale works from the Romantic era, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and Hector Berlioz’ Roméo et Juliette, respectively. Commissioned works and world premieres are on just about every group’s roster, with the somewhat surprising exception of the Santa Fe Opera. Anniversary celebrations include “The Big Five-O” for Opera Southwest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, as well as 30 years for the Taos Chamber Music Group.
Pasatiempo’s fall/winter survey of what’s in store for classical music lovers in the new season follows. Consult each group’s website for complete details and up-to-the-minute news.
Want to know more about holiday events? The Nov. 18 Pasatiempo will include a full guide to what’s out there to help you ring out the old and usher in the new.
CHATTER
Multiple venues, chatterabq.org
While other organizations were fighting to maintain the status quo, Chatter recently doubled its Santa Fe offerings and now performs twice each month at SITE Santa Fe, in addition to its more frequent Albuquerque performances. Don’t even think about subscribing — it’s single tickets only, which go on sale via the Chatter website six to eight weeks in advance of the performance date. The hour-long concerts include a short, spoken-word segment by a local author or poet in addition to the wide-ranging musical repertory, which has an emphasis on contemporary composers.
TAKE NOTE: Peter Garland and Arvo Pärt, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24, SITE Santa Fe,
1606 Paseo de Peralta, $16, with discounts available
No fewer than 17 musicians take part in this concert, which includes former Santa Fean Peter Garland’s Matachin Dances, a piece for two violins and gourd rattles, and Arvo Pärt’s Tabula Rasa, for two solo violins, string orchestra, and prepared piano. David Felberg and Elizabeth Young are the violin soloists.
LENSIC PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
There’s a big noise in town on Oct. 6 with the year’s first Lensic Presents event: the legendary band Tower of Power and its horn section, heard on more than 50 years of soul, funk, and R&B hits. The harmonies are vocal the next evening with the folk-roots group The Wailin’ Jennys. Sugar Skull! A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure is a family-focused event about a young girl who learns the true meaning of her own family’s cultural celebration (Oct. 13), while Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill: The Concert explores four generations in her family’s Appalachian Mountain Cherokee and African American heritage (Oct. 21). In addition to its live-performance roster, the Lensic also sponsors NT Live in HD, a series of filmed performances from England’s National Theatre and other top-tier British companies.
TAKE NOTE: Straight Line Crazy, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, $22
That excellent English actor Ralph Fiennes, star of The English Patient and portrayer of Lord Voldemort in four Harry Potter films, plays Robert Moses, New York’s ruthless urban planner, in this NT Live in HD screening. Variety proclaimed, “Fiennes is all boldly convincing, controlled threat, his monomania teetering on the edge of malevolence,” and The Guardian called his performance “enthralling” and “an acting triumph.”
LOS ALAMOS CONCERT ASSOCIATION
Duane W. Smith Auditorium, Los Alamos High School, 1300 Diamond Dr., 505-662-9000, losalamosconcert.org
Sharon Isbin, America’s most celebrated classical guitarist, and the Pacifica Quartet reunite on Nov. 18 to perform quintets from Souvenirs of Spain and Italy, their bestselling 2019 recording. The biggest name on the Los Alamos season is pianist Emanuel Ax, playing two contrasting sonatas by Franz Schubert, one written when he was young and in love (D. 664 in A major) and the other when he was still young but knew he was dying of complications from syphilis (D. 960 in B-flat major). Two shorter pieces by Franz Lizst are also on the program, as are four Schubert songs in solo piano arrangements by Lizst. The performance date is Jan. 22. Concerts by the Spanish Brass (Feb. 24) and the Quebec-based chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy (April 28) round out the season.
TAKE NOTE: Cellist Zlatomir Fung and pianist Dina Vainshtein, 4 p.m. Sept. 25, $35, free for ages 6-18
Fung won first prize in the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition’s cello division, becoming the youngest winner ever and the first American to triumph in almost 40 years. His Los Alamos concert includes music by Beethoven, Brahms, Dvoˇrák, Charles Ives, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. (Fung also performs with the Santa Fe Symphony in May 2023.)
THE MET: LIVE IN HD
Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org
Local screenings of the Metropolitan Opera’s HD broadcasts are a joint project of the Lensic and the Santa Fe Opera. Recent years have been chestnut heavy, but the upcoming season has a better balance. It includes a world premiere, Kevin Puts’ The Hours (Dec. 10), featuring Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, and Kelli O’Hara; the first opera by a Black composer ever staged by the Met, Terence Blanchard’s Champion (April 29); and the rarely performed Fedora (Jan. 14) by Umberto Giordano, composer of the slightly more-often-performed Andrea Chénier. Standard repertory works in the season include La Traviata (Nov. 5) and Don Giovanni (May 20).
TAKE NOTE: A live broadcast of Medea, 11 a.m. Oct. 22, encore 6 p.m. Nov. 2, $22-$28
A new production of Luigi Cherubini’s important but rarely performed Medea is the season’s first broadcast, with soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the challenging title role. It’s one of the most intense (and gory) operas ever written. Medea murders her two sons as revenge on their father, who wants to marry another woman, whom she kills as well. Brahms called it “the highest peak of dramatic music.”
NEW MEXICO PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY
Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 50 Mt. Carmel Rd., 505-474-4513, nmpas.org
Variety is the hallmark of this performing arts society’s repertory, with offerings ranging from J.S. Bach cantatas to eclectic chamber music programs to opera and zarzuela. Most of the group’s programming this season takes place in 2023, including Bach’s Cantata BWV 8 and the world premiere of Aaron Alter’s Earth Cantata on March 3, a concert of music by Schubert and Brahms for vocal quartet and piano on April 16, and Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II, played by Steinway Artist Jacquelyn Helin on May 6.
TAKE NOTE: Winter Solstice Concert, Nov. 25, $20-$60
The final two sections of Bach’s six-part Christmas Oratorio will be featured on this concert. It’s joyful and optimistic music, with the fifth part celebrating the journey of the Magi and the sixth the Epiphany (the revelation of Jesus as God incarnate). The performers include vocal soloists and chorus, plus a chamber orchestra that’s joined by two trumpets and timpani for the triumphant sixth part.
NEW MEXICO PHILHARMONIC
Multiple venues, 505-323-4343, nmphil.org
The New Mexico Philharmonic launches its second decade with a slightly slimmed-down program: nine evening concerts at Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus instead of 10 and four Afternoon Classics at Albuquerque’s Immanuel Presbyterian Church instead of six. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the so-called “Choral Symphony,” is scheduled for Feb. 11, along with a new work co-commissioned with the Seattle Symphony from Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid. A three-concert Tchaikovsky Festival opens the season with performances on Oct. 15 (Piano Concerto No. 1 with Olga Kern), Oct. 16 (Symphony No. 5), and Oct. 22 (Piano Concerto No. 2, plus the 1812 Overture).
TAKE NOTE: The Magic of the Bandoneón, 6 p.m. Nov. 5, Popejoy Hall, UNM, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, $22-$90 (plus fees of up to $12.50 per ticket).
This is a rare opportunity to hear the bandoneón, the accordion-like instrument that anchors most tango ensembles, with a full symphony orchestra. Soloist Richard Scofano is heard in three works by Astor Piazzolla, including his “Aconcagua” Bandoneón Concerto. A suite from La noche de los Mayas, a film score by Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, closes the program.
OPERA SOUTHWEST
National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, 505-724-4771, operasouthwest.org
Opera Southwest has had a roller-coaster existence over the years — one season consisted of just a Verdi highlights concert and Gian-Carlo Menotti’s one-act Amahl and the Night Visitors — but the arrival of Anthony Barrese as music director in 2007 and his promotion to artistic director in 2011 has led to a repertory that is both more consistent and more adventurous. The 2022-2023 season is the company’s 50th anniversary season, and it opened earlier in September with Louise Bertin’s The Werewolf, one of the few 19th-century operas by a female composer to have been professionally staged. February will bring Rossini’s French comedy gem Count Ory, with the one mainstream piece in the season, Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot, following in March.
TAKE NOTE: Zorro, 2 p.m. Oct. 23 & 30, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & 28, National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, $22-$105, with discounts available
The alter ego of foppish Don Diego de la Vega, Zorro crusades on behalf of the common folk against oppressors of all types. Mask on face and sword in hand, he carves the letter Z into all and sundry to confirm his presence. (Don’t wear your favorite shirt to a performance.) Héctor Armienta’s new opera is the fifth in a series of works by Hispanic composers to be staged by Opera Southwest, beginning in 2018 with Armienta’s Bless Me, Ultima. Zorro (which is Spanish for “fox”) is set in Alta California during the early 1800s. Company executive director Tony Zancanella promises there will be “a good amount of swordplay” during the production, in addition to its other virtues.
PERFORMANCE SANTA FE
Multiple venues, 505-984-8759, performancesantafe.org
The most immediately noticeable aspect of Performance Santa Fe’s new season is the welcome increase in concerts focusing on Medieval and Renaissance music, with appearances by archlutenist Thomas Dunford (Dec. 1), The Boston Camerata (Dec. 18), and The Tallis Scholars (April 24). The strong jazz offerings include the Anat Cohen Quartetinho (Oct. 20), the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio (Nov. 12), and the Aaron Diehl Trio with Warren Wolf in a salute to the Modern Jazz Quartet (Jan. 19). Celebrated pianist Richard Goode offers a Bach, Haydn, and Beethoven recital on Feb. 21. The most unusual (and appealing) event may just be Late Night with Leonard Bernstein (March 7). It’s an evening spent in the company of the legendary insomniac, as conjured up by his daughter, author Jamie Bernstein, soprano Amy Burton, and pianists John Musto and Michael Boriskin.
TAKE NOTE: Hélène Grimaud, 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $35-$115
French pianist Hélène Grimaud has a reputation for thoughtful programming, which is reflected in this concert based on her 2018 album, Memory. In her words, this concert of miniatures by Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy, Erik Satie, Robert Schumann, and Valentin Silvestrov “conjures atmospheres of fragile reflection, a mirage of what was — or what could have been.”
SANTA FE CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL
Multiple venues, 505-982-1890, santafechambermusic.com
The chamber music festival’s 2023 50th-anniversary season opens on July 16 and runs through Aug. 21. The single most noteworthy concert is the Aug. 13 performance of Olivier Messiaen’s From the Canyons to the Stars. It’s a 36-player, 12-movement orchestral work commissioned to celebrate the American bicentennial and musically inspired by the composer’s trip to Bryce Canyon, Utah. Other caught-my-eye events include tenor Paul Appleby’s traversal of Franz Schubert’s Die Schöne Müllerin (July 19), György Ligeti’s Piano Concerto, along with works by Edward Elgar and Bela Bartók (Aug. 6 and 7), and a world premiere commission from Magnus Lindberg for piano and winds, plus artistic director Marc Neikrug’s new Oboe Quartet and two Mozart works for strings (Aug. 9). Frequent Santa Fe performer Susan Graham is joined by infrequent Santa Fe performer Thomas Hampson for a “special 50th-anniversary vocal recital” (Aug. 17). Subscription tickets are currently on sale; single tickets are available in February.
SANTA FE DESERT CHORALE
Multiple venues, 505-988–2282, desertchorale.org
The chorale ends its 40th anniversary year in December with A Ceremony of Carols, a program anchored by Benjamin Britten’s beloved choral work of the same name. Summer 2023 brings a trio of themed programs. The Tudors and the Medici highlight the arts patronage of two great European dynasties with music by Antonio Vivaldi, Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, and King Henry VIII, among others. The American Immigrant Experience explores how this country’s musical language has been defined by successive waves of immigration. Two longer works for strings and voices by baroque master George Frideric Handel and contemporary composer Tarik O’Regan comprise the program for The Ecstasies Above. The chorale’s summer season runs from July 16 to Aug. 5; tickets for it will go on sale in early 2023.
TAKE NOTE: A Ceremony of Carols, 1 p.m. Dec. 10, Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1120 Canyon Rd., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, 20, 21, & 22, 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place, $20-$100 with discounts available
You won’t hear any of the usual Christmas carol suspects in Britten’s glorious work. It’s based on medieval poems he found in a collection purchased in Halifax, Nova Scotia, just before embarking on a month-long sea voyage back to England during World War II. It has an angelic quality in its original scoring for treble voices and harp. The chorale performs it here in a seldom-heard arrangement which includes tenors and basses in addition to the sopranos and altos. More seasonal choral music rounds out the concert.
SANTA FE OPERA
Multiple venues, 505-986-5900, santafeopera.org
The opera’s 2023 season opens on June 30 with Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca, then continues with two works returning to Santa Fe after long absences — Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman and Claude Debussy’s Pelléas and Mélisande — and two that are making their local debuts — Antonín Dvoˇrák’s Rusalka and Claudio Monteverdi’s Orfeo, one of the first operas to be written. The latter has a new orchestration by composer Nico Muhly. (There’s no American or world premiere, and each opera is at least 120 years old, making it an unusual season by Santa Fe standards.) Some of the most interesting debutants in 2023 include Thomas Guggeis, the 29-year-old incoming music director of the Frankfurt Opera, who conducts The Flying Dutchman; the visionary American stage director Yuval Sharon, who helms the Orfeo production; and 36-year-old Lidiya Yankovskaya, who conducts Rusalka. SFO Music Director Harry Bicket is reunited with director-designer Netia Jones for Pelléas et Mélisande after their very successful A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2021.
TAKE NOTE: This Little Light of Mine, 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, 2 pm. Oct. 30, Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco St., $25 general admission, 505-988-1234, lensic.org
The third installment in the company’s Opera for All Voices project, This Little Light of Mine focuses on the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. A former sharecropper, the Mississippian rose to national prominence at the 1964 Democratic National Convention when she challenged the all-white “Dixiecrat” delegation in favor of electors from the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, an interracial delegation she helped organize. The composer is Chandler Carter; Diana Solomon-Glover is the librettist.
SANTA FE PRO MUSICA
Multiple venues, 505-988-4640, sfpromusica.org
The most forward-looking events in Pro Musica’s hallmark orchestra series are in 2023, with Sarah Ioannides leading Jan. 28 and 29 concerts that include a co-commission from Aaron Jay Kernis for tenor and orchestra, and a March 11 and 12 program conducted by Mei-Ann Chen that features double bassist Xavier Foley in the world premiere of his own Double Bass Concerto. The five-concert string quartet series has a particularly interesting program on Oct. 30, with soprano Susanna Phillips joining the Escher Quartet for opera arias by Handel, plus quartets by Haydn, Arnold Schoenberg, Ottorino Respighi, and Antonín Dvoˇrák.
TAKE NOTE: Season Opening Concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and 3 p.m. Sept 25, Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco St., $28-$98
Ransom Wilson leads the Pro Musica orchestra in two evergreens, the overture to Rossini’s La Scala di Seta and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical” Symphony No. 1, as well as Shift, Change, Turn, a short work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery, and Mozart’s glorious Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major for violin, viola, and orchestra.
SANTA FE SYMPHONY
Multiple venues, 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org
The big news from the symphony this year is its decision to go all in on a performance of Hector Berlioz’s Roméo et Juliette, a “dramatic symphony” for vocal soloists, chorus, and orchestra, on Feb. 19. It’s the kind of large-scale, full-length work that is seldom tackled by our resident orchestras, so kudos to the symphony for programming it. A Night at the Opera, a Christmas Eve collaboration with apprentice singers from the Santa Fe Opera, is back for an encore this year, and Béla Bartók’s showpiece Concerto for Orchestra is part of a double bill with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 on March 26.
TAKE NOTE: Firebird, 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco St., $22-$80
Pianist Kenny Broberg, winner of the 2021 American Pianists Awards, is featured in the Symphonic Variations by César Franck and the witty Variations on a Nursery Tune by Ernst von Dohnányi, an unfortunately overlooked early 20th-century composer. The nursery tune is “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and Dohnányi inscribed his manuscript with “For the enjoyment of friends of humor, to the annoyance of others.” The suite from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet, The Firebird, one of his earliest successes, closes the program, which is led by Principal Conductor Guillermo Figueroa.
TAOS CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP
Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., 575-770-1167, taoschamber musicgroup.org
The chamber music group launches its 30th-anniversary season on Oct. 1 and 2 with Sounds of Shakespeare, a multimedia presentation combining spoken word selections by David Garver with music played by Elizabeth Baker, violin, Nancy Laupheimer, flute, and Kim Bakkum and Martha Shepp, piano. Pianist and frequent Taos guest Gleb Ivanov returns in December for a solo piano recital and a chamber music program for violin, cello, flute, and two pianos. The world premiere of Song for Taos, a piece commissioned by the group from Taos Pueblo composer-performer Robert Mirabal, takes place on June 3 and 4, with the ETHEL Quartet joining Mirabal for the concerts.
TAKE NOTE: World Journey with Suzanne Teng and Gilbert Levy, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6, $30 with discounts available
Teng and Levy are Santa Fe-based musicians who specialize in new compositions played on a variety of world music instruments. She’s an ethnomusicologist who plays Chinese, Turkish, Indonesian, Native American, West African, Egyptian, and Bulgarian flutes, among many others, as well as the standard alto orchestral instrument; he’s a former R&B drummer who branched out to North Indian, African, and Middle Eastern percussion, as well as such stringed instruments as the African bass harp, the bass dulcimer, and the Turkish saz. ◀