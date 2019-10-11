The annual Fiesta Fela celebrates the music and activism of Fela Kuti (1938-1997), a Nigerian pioneer of Afrobeat music, organized by Afreeka Santa Fe, a nonprofit that raises awareness about African culture and the African diaspora in the City Different. Fiesta Fela 2019 features music, drumming, and dancing by groups from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and West Africa, as well as food vendors and an arts-and-crafts tent for kids. Fiesta Fela is 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Railyard Park (740 Cerrillos Road). Admission is free. For more information, call 505-919-9194 or go to afreekasantafe.org.
