Facing the music (and each other)

Tønder Festival in Tønder, Denmark (2022)

 MARC ROED 23370809 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

When husband-and-wife folk duo Ordinary Elephant performs at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, it will be a visit for the southern Louisiana band but a homecoming for some of the songs they’ll perform.

Crystal and Pete Damore recorded the second of their three albums, Before I Go, at the Kitchen Sink Recording Studios in Santa Fe. It was released in 2017, and its cover featured mountains and a deep blue sky meant to evoke the landscapes of New Mexico and West Texas.