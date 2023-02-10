Santa Fe Pro Musica’s Art + Sol offering is a concert by the Dover Quartet, a frequent visitor to Santa Fe and one of the classical music world’s most esteemed string foursomes. The BBC Music Magazine named it one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years, and the Chicago Tribune hailed its players for their “expert musicianship, razor-sharp ensemble, deep musical feeling and a palpable commitment to communication.”
The group’s Sunday, Feb. 12, concert features music spanning three centuries, from 1879 to 2022. The newest work is Mason Bates’ Suite for String Quartet, which was commissioned for the Dover group by the Kennedy Center and Colorado’s Bravo! Vail music festival, where it premiered last summer. While much of Bates’ music involves electronics, the suite makes use of unusual analog playing techniques, including as an evocation of finger-picking techniques used by old-time string bands and folk music strumming.
The Dover Quartet was formed in 2008 by students at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music, and the Santa Fe program includes a work by another distinguished Curtis graduate, George Walker. In 1996, near the end of his long career, Walker became the first African American composer to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music, for Lilacs, a work for soprano soloist and orchestra.
His String Quartet No. 1 was composed 50 years earlier, just after his Curtis graduation and his debut as a piano virtuoso with Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra. It’s a probing and lyrical work, especially the second movement, titled “Lament,” written in memory of his grandmother, who had escaped from slavery as a young woman.
The concert ends with Antonín Dvorˇák’s “Slavonic” Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major. He was a late bloomer as composers go, even destroying most of what he had written to date at age 32 because he was unhappy with its quality. His breakthrough came five years later, in 1878, with the success of his Slavonic Dances and Slavonic Rhapsodies.
They led to a commission from the well-known Florentine Quartet for another work “in the Slav spirit” and Dvorˇák happily complied, in a work full of melodic and harmonic references to folk music. They occur most notably in the second movement, a dumka, with its fast alternations between joyful and melancholy moods, and the finale, a skocˇna, which is a fast folk dance in 2/4 time.