Art + Sol: Dover String Quartet

The Dover Quartet

 Jesse Holland Photography

Santa Fe Pro Musica’s Art + Sol offering is a concert by the Dover Quartet, a frequent visitor to Santa Fe and one of the classical music world’s most esteemed string foursomes. The BBC Music Magazine named it one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years, and the Chicago Tribune hailed its players for their “expert musicianship, razor-sharp ensemble, deep musical feeling and a palpable commitment to communication.”

The group’s Sunday, Feb. 12, concert features music spanning three centuries, from 1879 to 2022. The newest work is Mason Bates’ Suite for String Quartet, which was commissioned for the Dover group by the Kennedy Center and Colorado’s Bravo! Vail music festival, where it premiered last summer. While much of Bates’ music involves electronics, the suite makes use of unusual analog playing techniques, including as an evocation of finger-picking techniques used by old-time string bands and folk music strumming.

