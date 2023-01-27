Earthy pairings by Santa Fe Pro Musica

Conductor Sarah Ioannides

 Michael McCune

Santa Fe Pro Musica’s Winter Orchestra Concert pairs two well-known works by Mozart and Manuel de Falla with two major pieces receiving their local premieres, Aaron Jay Kernis’ Earth, which sounds a warning about what we are doing to our only conceivable home, and the Symphony No. 2 by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a celebrated Black composer from the 18th century whose work is just now being rediscovered.

Kernis is one of America’s most honored composers, and he wrote Earth specifically for tenor Nicholas Phan, who performs it here. The 30-minute two-part work begins with a plaintive question sung a capella — “Why are the seasons no longer the seasons of before?” — that returns several times as a threnody (or lament) during the longer opening section.

Tenor Nicholas Phan
 Composer Aaron Jay Kernis
Joseph Bologne
Josef Büche, Mozart composing (detail)

