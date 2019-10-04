Jazzy dynamos Allison Miller and Jenny Scheinman lead their Parlour Game quartet at Gig Performance Space on Saturday, Oct. 5. The adventurous drummer and composer Miller played with singers Natalie Merchant and Brandi Carlile, alt-folkie Ani DiFranco, and funkmeister Dr. Lonnie Smith before getting together with violinist and composer Scheinman a few years ago. Scheinman is a veteran of work with guitarist Bill Frisell, singer Norah Jones, and Beatle offspring Sean Lennon. She began playing in Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom band before the two innovated Parlour Game; their first, self-titled, album was just released in August. Scheinman composed eight of the disc’s 11 songs. At Gig, the two are abetted in their music-making by pianist Carmen Staaf and bassist Tony Scherr. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $22. See gigsantafe.com for more information.
Random Acts