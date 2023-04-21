Composing with color

Over the next eight days, two events on the big screen will give Santa Feans the opportunity to experience the movement that’s changing the face of classical music and opera in America.
Chevalier, a Hollywood feature film about 18th-century Black composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, opens in theaters on Friday, April 21. Bologne was celebrated during his lifetime — President John Adams called him “the most accomplished man in Europe” — but was whitewashed from music history afterward, a fate that befell many talented non-Anglo male composers.
Chevalier is followed by Champion, a 2013 opera about Black boxing champion Emile Griffith, on the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series, screening at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on April 29. It’s the first opera by jazz composer Terence Blanchard, a six-time Grammy Award winner for his film scores, and it traces Griffith, who was bisexual, and his conflicted life and centers on a 1962 title bout in which he killed opponent Benny Paret shortly after Paret had outed him during the pre-fight weigh-in.
These twin themes — the discovery that classical music had a more diverse past that has subsequently been whitewashed and the realization that a more diverse group of composers could write rewarding operas in a wider variety of musical styles — are powering much of the creative energy in today’s music world.
In recent decades, most orchestras and opera companies were making strides toward greater equity and inclusion, at least occasionally programming works by female, Hispanic, or Black composers. The impact of the Black Lives Matter movement prompted many arts groups to accelerate their progress during the 2010s.
In the historic rediscovery realm, names of such Black composers as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (see “Key of Sea,” Pasatiempo, April 14), Florence Price, and William Grant Still, and such women as Fanny Mendelssohn, Alma Schindler Mahler, and Amy Cheney Beach started appearing on programs more often. The same was true for the work of contemporary composers from more diverse backgrounds, including Jessie Montgomery, Adolphus Hailstork, Wynton Marsalis, Valerie Coleman, and Pamela Z.
Different organizations embraced these changes at different rates and in different ways, with some doing little more than paying lip service to it while others went so far as to revamp their missions as social justice organizations. Oregon’s Portland Opera, for example, updated its vision statement to include the following: “We commit to actively confronting and dismantling white supremacy, patriarchy, and exclusion in our company, field, and community.”
As organizations started coming out of the pandemic, most faced major challenges wooing back their former patrons, many of whom were not fond of contemporary music. But it also became apparent that more modern music from a more diverse group of composers might become part of the solution.
Two months ago, the Metropolitan Opera announced it was reducing the number of performances in its 2023-2024 season by about 10%, due to lagging attendance, and it was significantly increasing the number of new works starting in the same season, thanks to their growing popularity.
Reducing performances was concerning (“Is this the death knell of the art form?” some commentators wondered), but it wasn’t a surprise. The Met has 3,800 seats, an enormous number in a 200-plus performance season when ticket sales haven’t bounced back.
Focusing on new works was a surprise, however, especially for a company that typically was known for the trailing edge of repertory innovation. In its last complete pre-pandemic season (2018-2019), the Met staged 27 different operas, just one of which was less than 65 years old. That’s 3.7% of the repertory, a figure that increased to 33% in 2023-2024, with six of the 18 scheduled operas dating from 1986 or later.
The through line in the six youngsters? Not just the youth of their creators, but subjects with contemporary relevance, many brought to life by Black or Hispanic composers.
They include X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X by composer Anthony Davis and librettist Thulani Davis, which had a much-lauded premiere in 1986 and then, in a rerun of old patterns, disappeared from view for more than 30 years, and the late Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazones, a 1996 piece inspired by the magical realism of novelist Gabriel García Márquez.
Paradoxically, the changes in the opera world around racial diversity and equity come at a time when more than a few companies are still making use of blackface and yellowface portrayals in certain roles, most notably the “Ethiopian slave” Aida, the “Moorish general” Othello, and the “Japanese geisha” Madame Butterfly.
The issue came into wider view last summer when Black soprano Angel Blue withdrew from a production of La Traviata at Italy’s Arena di Verona because the company’s concurrent Aida featured soprano Anna Netrebko in blackface in the title role.
Blue, who is one of the Toscas to perform at the Santa Fe Opera this summer, made prominent social media postings about her decision, writing, “The use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society. It is offensive, humiliating and outright racist.”
It prompted a vigorous debate about the issue, with many singers and others defending the practice, including high-profile Polish tenor Piotr Beczała and, perhaps more surprisingly, the distinguished Black American mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry. In a Facebook response to Blue, Bumbry wrote, “I read your publication and was thoroughly shocked at your point of view. For all of my 50 years of opera singing I have always used white face, when necessary, and blackface, when necessary, as well.”
It’s not just a relic of the past confined to Europe. Blackface and yellowface essentially disappeared from American film, television, and theater years ago, but it’s still practiced in our opera world. In fact, the national service organization Opera America held a webinar earlier this month titled, “Race in Opera: Blackface, Yellowface and Casting.” It was designed to steer companies away from the practice while acknowledging it was still a hot-button topic for some donors and patrons, with “strategies and resources” offered to producers to help navigate the issue.
Meanwhile, signs of accelerated change multiply. Over the last three years, The Anonymous Lover, Bologne’s only surviving opera, has been staged by major companies in Atlanta, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with a highly acclaimed recording made of the latter, and more productions on the way.
Chevalier opens with a burst of energy, thanks to a violin battle between Mozart and Bologne. Mozart has asked the audience if they have any requests, and Bologne saunters up, violin in hand, to ask whether Mozart would mind if he played along. Mozart obliges, and soon Bologne’s spectacular playing has the attendees enraptured and Mozart enraged. It’s a scene manufactured for the film, but it functions as a metaphor for some of the changes now under way.
The best aspects of Chevalier are the opulent settings and Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s galvanizing performance (he’s a classical musician/rock star hybrid in the title role), along with the portrayal of Bologne’s fascinating life. Unfortunately, it can’t escape bio-pic romantic clichés, which bog down much of its middle section. However, Chevalier is certain to bring Bologne and his music to a wider audience.
Another welcome development is the opera world’s willingness to look to composers from outside the traditional classical music world, such as Blanchard and Rhiannon Giddens. Winner of two Grammy Awards and a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant,” Giddens is best known as a roots-music specialist and is a member of the band Carolina Chocolate Drops.
Giddens’ first opera, Omar, chronicles the real-life story of Omar Ibn Said, an Islamic scholar from West Africa who was sold into slavery in Charleston, South Carolina, and subsequently wrote his autobiography in Arabic.
Charleston’s Spoleto Festival premiered Omar in a theater less than a mile from the site of the slave market where its subject was sold in 1807, and the opera received rave reviews. It will soon appear in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, thanks to a six-company co-production arrangement.
Champion — which has already toured in St. Louis, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. — will also benefit from the co-production concept, traveling to Lyric Opera of Chicago after its New York performances.