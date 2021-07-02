Classical music gears up for summer

For Santa Fe’s classical-music-producing and -presenting groups, the last few weeks have brought on-the-fly adjustments for those that perform in the summer and 2021-2022 season announcements for those on a fall/winter/spring schedule. Here’s an overview of the latest news from each of them as of press time. Check their websites for more details and continuing developments.
The Lensic Performing Arts Center’s measured reopening strategy focuses on film, with its own series of Hollywood hits offered free of charge (including The American President at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3) and encore screenings from the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD broadcasts. Offerings in the latter series include a new documentary about the company’s new music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, on July 7 and 10, and its highly acclaimed new staging of Porgy and Bess on July 14 and 17. The title roles are taken by Eric Owens and Angel Blue; the latter performs with the Santa Fe Opera orchestra here on Aug. 7. The Gershwin is conducted by David Robertson, who appears this season with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. Next up in the opera film series are Tosca and Carmen. Tickets go on sale in mid-July. 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
The big news for the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival and the Santa Fe Desert Chorale is significantly increased seating available in their venues this summer, thanks to the July 1 lifting of indoor capacity restrictions. This is especially welcome news for the chamber music festival, given the small number of seats in St. Francis Auditorium, where most of its performances take place. Its summer season opens on July 18 with a program of music by Mozart, Beethoven, and Robert Schumann. 505-982-1890 or santafechambermusic.com. The Desert Chorale also begins performing on July 18 with The Jew and the Gentile, an exploration of works by Salamone Rossi and Claudio Monteverdi, contemporaries who shared a common musical language while working in very different sacred and secular traditions. 505-988–2282, desertchorale.org.
Several American opera companies have offered drive-in-style performances this year, and now the Santa Fe Opera is jumping on the bandwagon by simulcasting its entire season (except for the apprentice scenes programs) to two LED screens on its lower parking lot. No need to hang a clunky speaker on your car window for the sound, however, since it will be broadcast on an FM radio channel. The opera was also able to increase in-person ticket sales to around 1,300 patrons for the four-production season that opens on July 10 with Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. 505-986-5900, santafeopera.org.
Looking a bit farther into the future, Performance Santa Fe, Santa Fe Pro Musica, and the Santa Fe Symphony all return to live performance in September. The symphony is up first, with an ingeniously programmed event on Sept. 12. It features the entire orchestra but in sections, with different pieces for the strings, winds, and brass. Ticket sales begin on Tuesday, July 6. 505-983-1414 or santafesymphony.org. A piano recital by Marc-André Hamelin featuring music of Bach, Beethoven, Robert Schumann, and Maurice Ravel opens the Performance Santa Fe season on Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale July 26. 505-984-8759 or performancesantafe.org. Pro Musica’s new artistic director, pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, headlines the company’s first performances, on Sept. 25 and 26, with the music of Mozart and Beethoven. Tickets are on sale now. 505-988-4640 or sfpromusica.org. ◀
