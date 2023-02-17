For 90 minutes on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Alisa Weilerstein was a virtuoso performer onstage at St. Francis Auditorium, giving deeply thoughtful performances of three suites for solo cello by J.S. Bach. For 90 minutes the previous night she was an acting teacher, psychologist, motivator, improvisor, and musical coach at a master class for nine high-school age string players at the United Church of Santa Fe.

It was all part of the surprisingly large amount of musical activity that goes on in Santa Fe mostly unseen by the concert-going public, thanks to the education and outreach programs of groups such as Performance Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Youth Symphony Association, which collaborated on the master class.

For young performers, taking part in such a class is something of a rite of passage. The participants here were two string quartets from the youth symphony and a solo cellist from Rio Rancho. Each had a 30-minute session with Weilerstein, which is a standard format, with an audience present that included some of their teachers, parents, youth symphony colleagues, and members of the public.

The best versions of themselves: Master cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein gives a master class for participants in the Santa Fe Youth Symphony. 
Summer Crabbe works with Weilerstein. 
