Chatter out of SITE

Chatter developed out of a group called The Church of Beethoven, which performed on Sunday mornings in and around Albuquerque, and it continues the tradition with 50 such concerts each year, pausing only for July 4th and Christmas. For Santa Feans curious to see and hear Chatter in its natural habitat, it’s an easy one-hour drive to the group’s new home at 912 Third St. NW, which is just a few blocks north of downtown Albuquerque. Nearby places to grab a bite (and maybe a brew) after the 10:30 a.m. concerts include Gravity Bound Brewing Company (816 3rd St. NW) and Slate Street Café (515 Slate Ave. NW).
Here are highlights from three upcoming concerts that don’t duplicate the repertory being offered at SITE Santa Fe:
Sixteen string players will team up on Feb. 20 to tackle Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings, a deservedly popular work from early in the composer’s career. John Cage’s early work Dream is also on the bill, with Santa Fe Poet Laureate Darryl Lorenzo Wellington providing the spoken-word component.
Two weeks later you’ll have the rare opportunity to hear a trumpet sextet, when Tromba Mundi takes the stage. Its March 6 concert begins with the aptly titled “Joyful Noise” by Erik Morales and includes a Mardi Gras salute, Steve Allee’s “Laissez le Bon Temps Rouler,” and trumpet great Harry James’ “Home James.”
Chatter’s March 20 program offers an avis even rarer than a trumpet sextet — a string quartet that was (probably) written by Benjamin Franklin! An inveterate music lover, he was known to play violin, harp, and guitar, and invented an improved version of the glass harmonica, as well as a four-sided music stand. He also frequented a musical salon in Paris, and the quartet, which has several quirky aspects, may be the product of his love for puzzles and conundrums, as well as having been written for the salon. Each of the 16 instrument strings in the quartet is tuned to a different note, and the entire five-movement work is designed to be played without any use of the left hand, other than keeping the instrument from falling to the ground. Melodies are passed around note by note among the four players, somewhat in the manner of bell ringers. Quartets by Mozart and John Cage that require the traditional configuration of hands are also on the March 20 concert.
Several times a year the group offers Chatter Cabarets, late afternoon or early evening performances at the Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Rd. NW), with wine and appetizers available for purchase to accompany the music. The next cabaret takes place on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m.; general admission tickets for the performance are $27. Violinist David Felberg, cellist James Holland, and pianist Judith Gordon will be featured in music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Joan Tower, and Hannah Kendall.
For more information and tickets, visit chatterabq.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.