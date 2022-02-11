Chatter grows by saying no

The chamber music collective Chatter ignores just about every entrenched practice of classical music organizations — it has no phone number, no subscription program, no season brochure, no program book, almost no performances in the afternoon or evening, and announces upcoming repertory just six to eight weeks before concert dates. Uniquely, each performance includes a spoken word component, usually voiced by a local poet, followed by two minutes of silence. (Chatter is almost certainly the music world’s only organization to have a “poet wrangler” on staff.)
This highly contrarian approach must be working because the Albuquerque-based group has just announced a doubling of its Santa Fe performances, on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at SITE Santa Fe, starting now. The concert on Saturday, Feb. 12, features a work by a widely acclaimed contemporary Black composer, George Lewis, and one scandalously neglected until recently, the late Julius Eastman. Works by John Zorn, Charles Wuorinen, and Lee Hyla are slated for Feb. 26.
Why expand now? David Felberg, Chatter’s co-founder and artistic director, says, “Our Santa Fe audiences have definitely grown over the last couple of years. We’ve come to have a great affinity for them because they’re so responsive. And we love performing at SITE Santa Fe.”
Even with its modest general admission price of $16 for the one-hour concerts, Chatter needs to sell only 100 tickets to cover the average additional expense of the second performance, thanks to its low-overhead operating model. It has been averaging that sales level recently, even with the impact of the coronavirus, so the group is optimistic about the financial sustainability of its decision.
There’s also an artistic benefit for the ensemble in performing a work more than once (most of the Santa Fe repertory is also performed on Chatter’s Sunday morning concerts in Albuquerque), since they can dig into the music more deeply the second time around. And, as Felberg points out, the group’s challenging repertory takes a lot of time to learn and rehearse, so the second performance is very gratifying from that standpoint as well.
The Feb. 12 concert opens with Lewis’ Endless Shout from 1994, played by Luke Gullickson, the group’s resident pianist who pulls double duty as its company manager. “Lewis is one of contemporary music’s most brilliant polymaths,” he says. “[He is a] composer, professor, musical scholar, author, virtuoso trombonist, and computer music innovator, widely known for his work in both notated and improvisational forms.”
Endless Shout is an outlier in Lewis’ oeuvre, being one of a handful of solo piano pieces and looking back to such stride pianists as James P. Johnson and Willie “The Lion” Smith for its inspiration. (Sarah Cahill, who recorded it in 2000, recalls the composer “doing some amazing dances to get me into the groove of his music” in the recording studio.)
The work’s four movements are titled “Smashing Clusters,” “The Slowest Drag,” “Intercessions,” and “Doing the Hicty-Dicty.” Endless Shout references Johnson’s “Carolina Shout,” and the second movement’s title refers to “A Real Slow Drag” from Scott Joplin’s opera Treemonisha.
The second piece on the Feb. 12 program is 1973’s Stay on It by Eastman, a fascinating and ultimately tragic figure who was a minimalism pioneer as well as vocalist, dancer, and pianist. “He’s an unappreciated genius who is being rediscovered these days,” says Felberg. “Stay on It is a very groovy piece of early minimalism. It’s written in four parts in open instrumentation [any instruments can be used], although Eastman suggested they include piano and mallet percussion, which we’ll have.”
Eastman was part of New York’s “downtown” music scene, often performing with Meredith Monk and other cutting-edge figures; as a vocalist he was famous for his evening-long improvisations and for the seminal 1973 recording of Peter Maxwell Davies’ monodrama Eight Songs for a Mad King. (The “uptown” scene was dominated by academically based twelve-tone composers who wrote what was sometimes called “Ph.D. music.”) As Kyle Gann noted in his book American Music in the Twentieth Century, Stay on It was “one of the first works to introduce pop tonal progressions and free improvisation in an art [music] context.”
In some of his later pieces, Eastman addressed aspects of his identity as a gay African American, giving them deliberately provocative titles such as Gay Guerrilla and Crazy Nigger. He became increasingly despondent during the 1980s at the lack of career opportunities and, after a period of homelessness, died alone in a Buffalo, New York, hospital at age 49.
Felberg gets a major workout with the opening piece on the Feb. 26 concert, John Zorn’s Passagen for Solo Violin, which he’s been working on for four years. “It’s like a thorny fun house, with Bach, Paganini, and Elliott Carter mashed into one,” he says. “It explores the extremes of what’s possible on the violin, including extended techniques like four-note chords that get your hand into this gnarled position.”
Passagen is followed by Charles Wuorinen’s Josquiniana, chosen because “we needed a totally chill piece between two crazy ones,” Felberg says. Usually very much an uptown composer, here Wuorinen went back in music history to the Renaissance composer Josquin Des Prez, recomposing six of his short pieces for string quartet.
The final piece for Feb. 26 puts Poet Wrangler Don McIver to the test, as he has to corral five of them for the Albuquerque and Santa Fe performances of Howl, an arrangement of Allen Ginsberg’s infamous poem for multiple narrators and string quartet. Lee Hyla composed it in 1993 for the Kronos Quartet in consultation with Ginsberg; in performance the quartet originally played it over a recording of Ginsberg reading his poem. Santa Fe’s “angelheaded hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night” are definitely encouraged to attend.
While it may seem like it from most of Chatter’s Santa Fe concerts, the group doesn’t restrict itself to new music. “We play what we believe in and feel passionate about,” Felberg says. Composers featured recently here or in Albuquerque include Samuel Barber, Darius Milhaud, Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel, François Couperin, and Francis Poulenc, as well as Mozart and Schubert.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.