Chamber music festival opens strongly

MOZART & SAARIAHO
July 18
KNUSSEN REQUIEM
July 20
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St. Francis Auditorium
The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival opened its 2022 season with two well-conceived and strongly executed programs. I found the second to be more satisfying overall than the first, due to a surprisingly intense reaction to one of the standard works on the first program.
Kaija Saariaho’s Semafor for Eight Instruments, a co-commission with Carnegie Hall, opened the July 18 concert. The unusual spelling of semaphore comes from the composer’s admiration for a series of works by Finnish visual artist Ernst Mether-Borgström by the same name, which he thought of as “traffic signs in our urban jungle,” per Saariaho’s program notes.
The 13-minute piece alternates between relatively calm passages and much more vigorous ones based on glissandi (scream-like) passages. The composer refers to the vigorous passages as “joyous,” although they seemed more like juxtapositions of non-tonal urban sounds, a kind of 21st-century “An American in Paris.”
The sense of traffic signs was clear; the piece evoked the sense of walking uptown in New York through the theater district or Midtown, with the alternation of frequent street crossings and (relatively) calmer mid-block sections. James Gaffigan, in Santa Fe to conduct Tristan und Isolde at the Santa Fe Opera, led a string quartet, flute, clarinet, bassoon, and piano in what sounded like an authoritatively played rendition of the score.
The most satisfying piece overall was Mozart’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major. Mozart didn’t quite invent the genre, but he was the first to perfect it, giving equal weight to all four instruments in his G minor quartet, from 1785, and this one, from a year later.
Its performance here captured the fresh, almost improvisatory quality it would have had at what was almost certainly its first performance, in a guest room where Mozart was staying in Vienna, furnished with “an excellent pianoforte” and played by the composer and three friends.
The piece has a kind of relaxed grandeur and the players here — Paul Huang, violin, Che-Yen Chen, viola, Peter Stumpf, cello, and Nicolas Namoradze, piano — scaled it perfectly for St. Francis Auditorium, with truly quiet pianissimos, well-managed dynamic contrasts, and a real sense of intimate interchange.
The delicate touch and rhythmic variety in Namoradze’s solos were especially noteworthy. The final allegretto had a genuinely playful quality, with the fast piano runs played “like oil,” as Mozart always hoped for, and a charming little “Anything you can do, I can do better” interchange between violin and piano near the end.
In 1874, César Franck heard the Prelude to Tristan und Isolde, and the experience greatly influenced much of his subsequent music, including the Piano Quintet in F Minor, written in 1879. It’s a big, dramatic, even ostentatious piece, full of thick Wagnerian chromatic harmonies and extremes of volume, presented in sonata form, at least in the first two movements. Franck also deploys a type of cyclical unification, with themes from the first movement recurring in different guises in the second and third.
I started out admiring Franck’s craft but soon grew tired of its repeated straining after effects big and small, especially big. (You know you’re in trouble when a movement is marked “Slowly, with very much sentiment.”) Despite the work’s cyclic unity, there were also themes that seem to fly in from a very different piece and then vanish, and it’s often so bombastic that I ended up noting, “This is a symphony-sized sausage stuffed into a chamber-music casing.”
This is not a knock on the festival for programming the Franck quintet — it’s an important piece of Romantic-era chamber music — or the interpreters — pianist Zoltán Fejérvári and the Escher String Quartet — who played it with unflagging energy and complete commitment. The quintet has many fans, including a large portion of the audience at Monday night’s performance. I’m just not among them.
The July 20th program included Gabriel Fauré’s Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio in E Minor, as well as Oliver Knussen’s Requiem: Songs for Sue.
The requiem dates from 2006 and memorializes Knussen’s wife, Sue Freedman. Although they had separated by the time of her death in 2003, they remained close, and the piece is a heartfelt, fond, and unsentimental remembrance.
Its creation puzzled the composer. “I have no idea where the notes for this piece come from,” Knussen told The Guardian in 2006. “I have no rationale for them, I just wrote it straight off the top of my head. It was very odd.” Odd at least for a composer famous for missing deadlines while he compulsively revised work in progress.
Knussen initially thought it should never be performed publicly (“It is very personal”), fearing it might seem self-indulgent. His concern over its personal nature actually reflects one of its strengths. There’s an emotional candor here that isn’t readily apparent in much of his often-glittering and minutely crafted work.
Sue’s four songs are settings of poems by Antonio Machado (“Los Ojos”/The Eyes) and W.H. Auden (“If I Could Tell You”), and a quatrain from Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Requiem for a Friend.” The text for the first song was more controversial in some quarters. Remembering that Emily Dickinson had written many poems to her sister Sue, Knussen read her entire 1,700-plus poetic output in a week, copying sections from 35 and crafting his own text from them. Dickinson purists were not amused.
Soprano Tony Arnold doesn’t have a conventionally beautiful voice, but she sings with great expressiveness and admirable diction; most of the text was easily understandable without referring to the printed handout. John Storgårds ably led a 15-player chamber orchestra in which low-pitched instruments predominate, reflecting Knussen’s desire for the sound palette to be primarily autumnal in tone.
Requiem: Songs for Sue is not long — about 13 minutes in performance — but it has a powerful cumulative quality in its short time span and conveys the sense that repeated listenings would be rewarded.
The performance of Shostakovich’s Piano Trio was an excellent reminder of why digital music can never quite equal live performance. I’ve found it emotionally involving when listening to recordings, but it was devastating to hear it in person, at least as performed here by Storgårds — who exchanged his conductor baton for the violin — along with Stumpf and Namoradze.
Shostakovich wrote the piece in 1944, in part as a memorial to his best friend, Ivan Sollertinsky, who died at an early age, and in part as a response to the just-discovered atrocities committed by the Nazis against Jews and Romanis in eastern European death camps such as Treblinka.
Piano trios often begin with a fast movement, but not so here; the opening is not only slow but unnerving, with a cello solo in very high, harmonic notes. Eventually the violin joins in, playing lower notes underneath, and finally the piano. The short second movement, marked Allegro con brio (Fast with vigor), is sometimes demonic and sometimes high-spirited in character.
The slow third movement begins with a series of big, deep piano chords which are then repeated as the violin and cello play haunting melodies above it. It leads directly into the shattering finale, an off-kilter dance of death which features a clearly Jewish melody from the piano — almost certainly a reference to reports that the Nazis made Jews dance next to their graves before executing them.
Tension increases throughout the movement, which ends with a return of the cello harmonics and big piano chord themes, followed by a diminution into nothingness with some lightly plucked chords. No praise for the performers could be higher than the long silence which followed the final notes, although they no doubt also appreciated the resounding applause that eventually erupted.
Fauré’s violin and piano sonata opened the program. It’s a relatively early and very charming work, with much melodic and harmonic variety. It’s also surprisingly passionate and dramatic, especially for a composer to whom the term “gentle” is so often attached as a descriptor. Violinist Huang and pianist Fejérvári gave the sonata a persuasive reading, with Huang’s heart-on-the-sleeve playing particularly effective in conveying its emotional component.