MENDELSSOHN & RAN
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St. Francis Auditorium, Aug. 4
The chamber music festival has an unusually rich array of commissioned works and world premieres this season, which began with Kaija Saariaho’s Semafor for Eight Instruments on July 18 and continued with Shulamit Ran’s All Roads Leading for Viola, Flute, and Harp on Aug. 4.
Ran decided on the orchestration for her piece almost immediately after being commissioned — in part because the combination of instruments was new to her and in part because the trio’s sound palette reminded her of an earlier trip to Santa Fe and its visual palette. In a post-performance talk, Ran said that she often starts with a specific sound quality and then approaches it “like a sculptor” to begin determining its form.
With All Roads Leading, the form involves melodic themes that are repeated and manipulated, although not in a traditional sonata-like development. Here, the sections are distinct, with tensions that build up and are released as the instruments function together at times and as three different overlapping voices at others. There’s also the sense of arrival at a destination near the end, followed by a brief, more ominous theme that fades into the distance.
The 14-minute work was persuasive in performance, thanks to the pleasure in hearing the trio’s unusual sonorities and clear structure, and to the skillful playing of violist Max Mandel, flutist Tara Helen O’Connor, and harpist June Han. No knowledge of its local inspiration is necessary to appreciate All Roads Leading, and, more so than with Semafor (which feels closer to a pièce d’occasion), it’s possible to imagine Ran’s work appealing to other groups for future performance.
Violinist Jennifer Frautschi, cellist Eric Kim, and pianist Soyeon Kate Lee offered a straightforward reading of Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in C Minor, which was composed shortly after his well-known violin concerto and less than three years before his untimely death at age 38.
Unlike the suave virtuosity of the concerto, the piano trio tapped into a vein of emotionality and drama that Mendelssohn didn’t often explore. He marked each movement with a specific quality in addition to the basic tempo, such as “energetic and with fire,” “soulfully,” and “passionately.”
The ad hoc trio didn’t achieve much sense of fire in the first movement until close to its ending and balances were sometimes problematic, with the cello line swamped by the pianist’s heavy left hand. Matters improved thereafter, especially in the third movement, a very fast scherzo in which the players nevertheless captured a genuinely playful quality, and the finale, which featured passionate dynamic contrasts.
QUARTET FOR THE END OF TIME
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Aug. 15
No doubt many audience members thought Karlheinz Stockhausen’s In Freundschaft (In Friendship), a 1977 work for solo clarinet, would be a piece of sterile contemporary music to be tolerated before getting to the good stuff. What they got instead was a piece and a performance that offered rare qualities in music from the era — charm and wit — in addition to compositional complexity.
Soloist Carol McGonnell took the stage directions the composer included in the score — play this section facing left, walk in a circle, and so on — and turned the piece into a mini-drama with a clearly articulated story line. McGonnell visually connected with audience members at times, searched the wings for someone or something, and offered an impressive variety of facial expressions while making the fearsomely difficult music sound natural and logical.
Mozart loved the clarinet, especially when it was played by Anton Stadler, Vienna’s reigning virtuoso during the 1780s, and wrote several showpieces for him, including a trio in 1786 for the unusual combination of viola, clarinet, and piano. It has a unique warmth, without the extremes of range usually provided by violin and cello, and with the clarinet writing focusing on its middle and lower registers, a Stadler specialty.
Violist Paul Neubauer and pianist Kirill Gerstein joined McGonnell for a winning performance of the seldom-performed work. The middle movement, which begins with a standard-issue minuet but then continues with a long, richly chromatic trio, was especially rewarding, with deeply expressive playing from Neubauer and McGonnell.
Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time received one of the most satisfying performances of the summer. McGonnell and Gerstein were joined by violinist Leila Josefowicz and cellist Paul Watkins for the mesmerizing 50-minute piece that was received with rapt attention.
A medical auxiliary in the French army, Messiaen was captured by the Germans in June 1940 and sent to a POW camp in an area that is now Poland. There he started work on the quartet, scored for himself (on piano) and three other imprisoned musicians, a violinist, a cellist, and a clarinetist. It premiered in the freezing cold on January 15, 1941, to an audience of about 400 prisoners and guards.
The title refers not to the horrors of war but to the biblical Book of Revelation. Messiaen was a devout Catholic, and he dedicated the work as an “homage to the Angel of the Apocalypse, who raises his hand towards Heaven saying, ‘There shall be no more time.’” The quartet is in eight movements, seven for the number of days of the creation plus one more when the music “extends into eternity.”
Almost everything about the piece was unheard of at the time. The four instruments play together in just four of the eight movements, and another one is an eight-minute clarinet solo. Regular rhythms and meters are dispensed with in favor of unpredictable patterns, often based on prime numbers such as 7 or 13. Birdsong, an essential aspect of Messiaen’s musical palette, made its first appearance in the piece, and the composer used a variety of rhythmic and harmonic techniques to suggest the suspension of time.
The performance here was superior, fully realizing Messiaen’s lyricism, mysticism, and faith in the transcendence of eternity. Three movements in particular stood out, beginning with the third, “Abyss of the Birds.” Starting with an otherworldly representation of time, “with its sadness and tedium” as Messiaen described it, McGonnell’s long solo continued with extremes of range and dynamics in “jubilant outpourings of song” by the birds.
In “Praise to the Eternity of Jesus,” Watkins was no less impressive in a probing, emotionally complex, slow cello solo over Gerstein’s rich, sustained chords. In the last movement, “Praise to the Immortality of Jesus,” Josefowicz beautifully shaped her slowly ascending melodic line over gently shifting chordal tonalities by the piano.