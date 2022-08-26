MENDELSSOHN & RAN

Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St. Francis Auditorium, Aug. 4

The chamber music festival has an unusually rich array of commissioned works and world premieres this season, which began with Kaija Saariaho’s Semafor for Eight Instruments on July 18 and continued with Shulamit Ran’s All Roads Leading for Viola, Flute, and Harp on Aug. 4.

