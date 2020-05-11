Another major music group's summer season is felled by COVID-19: the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival has canceled its 2020 season, scheduled to open July 19 and run through Aug. 24.
Highlights of the 41-performance season would have included the world premiere of A Song by Mahler, a chamber opera composed by festival Artistic Director Marc Neikrug; a solo recital by legendary pianist Richard Goode; a performance of Beethoven’s complete piano trios over a three-evening span; and a vocal recital series that featured mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Paul Groves, among others.
The company's 2021 season will be announced in July and will include some of the programming slated for 2020, including A Song by Mahler, says festival Executive Director Steven Ovitsky.
Ticketholders for the 2020 festival will have three options: donate the value of the tickets back to the company as a charitable contribution; receive a credit for their value to be applied to purchases for the 2021 or 2022 season; or pick up a refund. Patrons can also request a combination of the three options.
For further information on the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, call the box office at 505-982-1890 or visit santafechambermusic.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.