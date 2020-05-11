Another major music group's summer season is felled by COVID-19: the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival has canceled its 2020 season, scheduled to open July 19 and run through Aug. 24. 

Highlights of the 41-performance season would have included the world premiere of A Song by Mahler, a chamber opera composed by festival Artistic Director Marc Neikrug; a solo recital by legendary pianist Richard Goode; a performance of Beethoven’s complete piano trios over a three-evening span; and a vocal recital series that featured mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and tenor Paul Groves, among others.

The company's 2021 season will be announced in July and will include some of the programming slated for 2020, including A Song by Mahler, says festival Executive Director Steven Ovitsky.

Ticketholders for the 2020 festival will have three options: donate the value of the tickets back to the company as a charitable contribution; receive a credit for their value to be applied to purchases for the 2021 or 2022 season; or pick up a refund. Patrons can also request a combination of the three options.

For further information on the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, call the box office at 505-982-1890 or visit santafechambermusic.com.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.