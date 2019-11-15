One fall night 13 years ago, a group of nine cellists assembled for an informal, one-time concert at Portland’s Doug Fir Lounge. The popularity of the event led to more musical gatherings, and soon, what became known as The Portland Cello Project began touring nationally. Members have come and gone, and the group continues to evolve, but its commitment to bringing the music of the cello to unexpected venues — like public parks, dance parties, and block parties — remains unchanged. Under the artistic direction of Douglas Jenkins, the classically trained group performs music you wouldn’t normally associate with the cello — like Elliott Smith, Pantera, and Taylor Swift — alongside a classical repertoire. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, the cellists present an homage to the English rock band Radiohead that features an orchestral ensemble with brass and percussion, and vocals by Patti King of the Portland-based indie rock band The Shins. Hear Radiohead’s third studio album, OK Computer, like you’ve never heard it before. The performance takes place in the St. Francis Auditorium at the New Mexico Museum of Art (107 W. Palace Ave.). Tickets are $27.50 and $37.50; 505-886-1251, holdmyticket.com.
