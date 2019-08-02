Lipbone Redding is a one-man orchestra of Americana music, able to imitate the sounds of trombones, bass, and percussion with his voice — like beat-boxing but more expansive. Davina and the Vagabonds are a contemporary band with an old soul, playing New Orleans-style jazz and blues, influenced by gospel and R&B, with impressively muscular vocals by the sassy lead singer. In a concert sure to wow even the most seasoned live-music fans, Redding opens for Davina and the Vagabonds at a Santa Fe Bandstand concert on the Plaza, beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. Admission is free. For more information, go to santafebandstand.org.
