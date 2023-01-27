Blurring the boundaries between classical and rock

Eric Henderson

He was just a talented kid thrust into an unfamiliar position by his diligence and preparation. Five decades later, Eric Henderson is still touring and mining the skills he learned from Spanish guitar master Andrés Segovia.

Henderson, who has expanded the classical guitar canon to include rock-and-roll classics, will be performing at the Jean Cocteau Cinema on Jan. 27 and 28, and he hopes to give the audience something to appreciate even if they can’t tell a Bach composition from Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Blurring the boundaries between classical and rock

Andrés Segovia (1962)

Popular in the Community