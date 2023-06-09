Beat by beet

Turnip the volume! Is this three beets per measure or four? Members of the Vienna Vegetable Orchestra

 dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini may have been king of the musical recyclers — one number appeared in five of his early operas because the first four were flops — but Lou Harrison (1917-2003) was definitely the crown prince of reuse, especially when it came to “found instruments” to be played by the percussion section.

He happily thwacked on just about anything to hear what noises it might make and whether they could be used somehow in an upcoming piece. Harrison’s magnum opus in this area, the Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra, completed in 1959, is widely considered one of his finest works.

Its five percussionists play many standard instruments, to be sure, but their contribution also includes sounds made by 12 used brake drums, six clay flowerpots of different sizes, two suspended metal washtubs or trashcan lids, coiled springs from wind-up clocks housed in an acoustic guitar body, and several tin cans. There’s also a string bass, which is laid on its back while the players strike the strings above and below the bridge.

Recommended for you