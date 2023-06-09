Beat by beet

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini may have been king of the musical recyclers — one number appeared in five of his early operas because the first four were flops — but Lou Harrison (1917-2003) was definitely the crown prince of reuse, especially when it came to “found instruments” to be played by the percussion section.
He happily thwacked on just about anything to hear what noises it might make and whether they could be used somehow in an upcoming piece. Harrison’s magnum opus in this area, the Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra, completed in 1959, is widely considered one of his finest works.
Its five percussionists play many standard instruments, to be sure, but their contribution also includes sounds made by 12 used brake drums, six clay flowerpots of different sizes, two suspended metal washtubs or trashcan lids, coiled springs from wind-up clocks housed in an acoustic guitar body, and several tin cans. There’s also a string bass, which is laid on its back while the players strike the strings above and below the bridge.
Here’s a first-rate performance of it by violinist Todd Reynolds with Third Coast Percussion and John Corkill:
Harrison’s pioneering spirit lives on today in Austria, where an enterprising percussion group finds the raw materials for its instruments in the produce aisle. The 11-member Vienna Vegetable Orchestra turns carrots into recorders, red peppers and zucchinis into trumpets, celeriac (celery root) into bongos, and leeks into violins. At each concert’s end, the high-fiber instruments are turned into a meal shared with the audience. Learn more at vegetableorchestra.org.